Dick Durbin Thinks There's an Easy Solution to the Military's Recruitment Problem

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) believes there's an easy solution to the military’s poor recruitment figures—sign up the massive number of illegal border crossers and give them citizenship in return.

"What troubles me about the debate now about the southern border is that it is one-half of the immigration equation," he said, acknowledging that order needs to be restored at the border. "There's also an incredible demand for legal immigration into this country, even now.



"The presiding officer, my colleague from the state of Illinois, has legislation which addresses one aspect of that," the Democrat continued. "Her bill -- and I hope I describe it accurately -- says that if you are an undocumented person in this country and you can pass the physical and the required test, background test, the like, that you can serve in our military, and if you do it honorably, we will make you citizens of the United States. Do we need that? Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at in the Army and the Navy and the Air Force? They can't reach their quotas each month. They can't find enough people to join our military forces. And there are those who are undocumented who want the chance to serve and risk their lives for that country. Should we give them a chance? I think we should."

