Tipsheet

Desantis Vows to Move USDA to This State if Elected

Leah Barkoukis
December 03, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Following his earlier pledge to reduce half the government’s footprint in the nation’s capital, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday told Iowans that if elected president, he’d relocate the Department of Agriculture to the Hawkeye State.

“You guys will have first dibs on the Department of Agriculture. We’ll send it to Iowa, and you guys can take care of it,” the GOP presidential candidate said in Newton. 

DeSantis explained that Americans would rather see such agencies run out of their own communities. 

“A number of people said that they don’t like USDA Washington bureaucrats interfering with how people are farming and they would much rather have this agency be run with people from their own communities,” he said.

DeSantis’s latest campaign stop in Iowa completes his "Full Grassley" tour, following the footsteps of Sen. Chuck Grassley, who visits every county in the state each year. 

