Desantis Vows to Move USDA to This State if Elected

Following his earlier pledge to reduce half the government’s footprint in the nation’s capital, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday told Iowans that if elected president, he’d relocate the Department of Agriculture to the Hawkeye State.

“You guys will have first dibs on the Department of Agriculture. We’ll send it to Iowa, and you guys can take care of it,” the GOP presidential candidate said in Newton.

DeSantis explained that Americans would rather see such agencies run out of their own communities.

“A number of people said that they don’t like USDA Washington bureaucrats interfering with how people are farming and they would much rather have this agency be run with people from their own communities,” he said.

BREAKING: @RonDeSantis promises to move the Department of Agriculture to Iowa. pic.twitter.com/jW9kGQV4xx — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 2, 2023

We’re going to be laser focused on returning the government to We the People.



We will answer the call on what people have suggested here in Iowa. You guys will have first dibs on the Department of Agriculture. We’ll send it to Iowa! pic.twitter.com/CxuV4epNtX — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 2, 2023

DeSantis’s latest campaign stop in Iowa completes his "Full Grassley" tour, following the footsteps of Sen. Chuck Grassley, who visits every county in the state each year.

Our 99 county tour is complete!



We have 44 days to go and we are working hard to earn support from Iowans.



As your nominee, I will not let you down. We will beat Joe Biden — or whoever the Democrats put up there — and usher in a new revival for this country! pic.twitter.com/fRqd69PAlS — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 3, 2023

The energy in the room is AWESOME as our guy Governor Ron DeSantis finishes the Full Grassley, visiting all 99 counties in Iowa!! 🇺🇸



Let’s go!! #withDeSantis#FullGrassley



pic.twitter.com/REhx5K5zRL — Josh Power 🇺🇸 (@JoshPower80) December 2, 2023

I don’t think doing the 99 counties is just about the caucus.



By the fact that I’m willing to do this, that should show you that I consider myself a servant — not a ruler.



That’s how people that get elected should consider themselves. pic.twitter.com/KbUXdCufju — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 2, 2023

No better way to celebrate the completion of the Full Grassley! 🍦 pic.twitter.com/Z6sX0l5yem — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 3, 2023



