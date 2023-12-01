Blinken's Comments Raise Alarm That Biden Admin Is Getting Ready to 'Abandon Israel'

Remarks Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly made during a meeting with the Israeli war cabinet is leading many to believe the Biden administration's support for the country’s war against Hamas is waning.

According to a translated transcript of the conversation, Blinken argued Israel doesn’t have the “credit” for eliminating Hamas if doing so would take months, or longer.

Blinken: You can’t operate in southern Gaza in the way you did in the north. There are two million Palestinians there. You need to evacuate fewer people from their homes, be more accurate in the attacks, not hit UN facilities, and ensure that there are enough protected areas [for civilians]. And if not? Then not to attack where there is a civilian population. What is your system of operation? IDF Chief Herzi Halevi: We follow a number of principles — proportionality, distinction, and the laws of war. There were instances where we attacked on the basis of those principles, and instances where we decided not to attack, because we waited for a better opportunity. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: The entire Israeli society is united behind the goal of dismantling Hamas, even if it takes months. Blinken: I don’t think you have the credit for that. The secretary also reportedly pressed the cabinet over Israel’s plans for a post-war Gaza. Blinken: You don’t want the Palestinian Authority on the day after. We understand that. The best way to kill an idea is to bring a better idea. The other states in the region need to know what you are planning. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: As long as I’m sitting in this chair, the Palestinian Authority, which supports, educates and finances terror, will not rule Gaza on the day after Hamas. (Times of Israel)

To the Foundation for Defense of Democracies' Mark Dubowitz, the comments suggest the Biden administration is about to reverse course on its once-strong support of Israel's effort.

Biden admin is setting the stage to abandon Israel. What started off as “We are totally with you in destroying Hamas, which is as bad as ISIS,” is deteriorating into “You don’t have our support unless you can dismantle Hamas very quickly with very limited civilian casualties.”… pic.twitter.com/LJJHk5uTDm — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) November 30, 2023

Many others blasted the comments as "reprehensible."

The idea that after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, Israel needs "credit" to defend itself is outrageous.



Blinken and Biden should be ashamed.



The American people stand with Israel--even if Biden does not. https://t.co/MPcJFMjrro — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 30, 2023

More than 1400 civilians either slaughtered or kidnapped on Oct. 7 and Blinken is lecturing the Israeli war cabinet on not having the "credit" to defend itself. This is reprehensible. https://t.co/MywSAGqCwZ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 30, 2023

The big cave is coming. It may already be here. https://t.co/bw3AWZRIsX — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 30, 2023

Weird, what happened to the "as long as it takes" pledge Ukraine got? https://t.co/eK2TXhCNGk — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 30, 2023

Netanyahu seemed unfazed by Blinken's position.

“We are going to fight Hamas till we prevail, no matter how long it takes,” he said. “It’s a just war. It’s a war to end Hamas, the ISIS of Gaza. And it’s a war to bring the hostages back home — as long as it takes.”