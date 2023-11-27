FINAL HOURS: Townhall's Cyber Monday Blowout Sale
No Way CNN Ran With This Narrative About Israeli Operations in Gaza
Rabid Antisemitic Students Forced a Jewish Teacher to Hole Up in Her Office...
The Guy Who Can’t Win v. The Guy Who Will Lose
Democrats Lower Standards By Elevating Pigs
Gallagher Incensed Over What Was Included in Wisconsin Christmas Tree Festival
Canadian Conservatives Vote Against Ukraine Bill. Here's Who Trudeau Is Blaming.
Derek Chauvin’s Mother Speaks Out After Son's Stabbing in Prison
Trust Hamas?
Alejandro Mayorkas Wins 2023 Turkey of the Year Award
Courts Strike Down Gun Control Measures in Two States
The Right to Self-Defense Has Never Been More Important
Iran: The Gangster Regime
A Thanksgiving Buffet of Bad News for Biden
Tipsheet

US Navy Rescues Hijacked Israeli-linked Ship

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 27, 2023 9:00 AM

The U.S. Navy on Sunday intervened in the hijacking of an Israeli-linked ship in the Gulf of Aden. 

According to the U.S. Central Command, the USS Mason and allied ships responded to a distress call from a commercial vessel, Central Park, that they were being attacked by an “unknown entity.”

Advertisement

After the coalition vessels arrived and demanded the release of the ship, five armed individuals attempted to flee but were pursued and eventually surrendered. 

Shortly afterwards, two ballistic missiles were fired from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen, but they fell far short. 

“Maritime domain security is essential to regional stability,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander. “We will continue to work with allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of international shipping lanes.”

Recommended

The Guy Who Can’t Win v. The Guy Who Will Lose Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacked multiple commercial vessels last week in the Red Sea, including the Central Park. 

Tags: NAVY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Guy Who Can’t Win v. The Guy Who Will Lose Kurt Schlichter
I Goes to Kollege Alan Joseph Bauer
No Way CNN Ran With This Narrative About Israeli Operations in Gaza Matt Vespa
Gallagher Incensed Over What Was Included in Wisconsin Christmas Tree Festival Leah Barkoukis
The Mistreatment of Hostages Revealed in Gruesome Details Sarah Arnold
Over 20 Millions Immigrants Are Set to Vote in 2024 Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Guy Who Can’t Win v. The Guy Who Will Lose Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement