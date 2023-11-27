US Navy Rescues Hijacked Israeli-linked Ship

The U.S. Navy on Sunday intervened in the hijacking of an Israeli-linked ship in the Gulf of Aden.

According to the U.S. Central Command, the USS Mason and allied ships responded to a distress call from a commercial vessel, Central Park, that they were being attacked by an “unknown entity.”

After the coalition vessels arrived and demanded the release of the ship, five armed individuals attempted to flee but were pursued and eventually surrendered.

Shortly afterwards, two ballistic missiles were fired from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen, but they fell far short.

“Maritime domain security is essential to regional stability,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander. “We will continue to work with allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of international shipping lanes.”

It is the second time in days that the Central Park tanker has been targeted for hijacking. The first time Houthis tried to take the ship near Hodeida. The 5 gunmen boarded from a skiff by pulling up alongside the tanker which I am told “has a low free board.”

MORE — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) November 26, 2023

The hijackers exited the vessel and were making their way back to the shores of Yemen when the US Navy personnel pursued and arrested them. Warning shots were fired by the U.S. Navy personnel and a U.S. helicopter gunship flew cover. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) November 26, 2023

The 5 hijackers who tried to overtake the Israeli linked tanker are now being questioned by the U.S. military under counter piracy authorities. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) November 26, 2023

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacked multiple commercial vessels last week in the Red Sea, including the Central Park.