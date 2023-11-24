Group of New Jersey Progressives Livid Over First Lady's Senate Bid

Progressive and liberal grassroots activists in New Jersey blasted the “corruption and nepotism” in the Senate Democratic primary election following first lady Tammy Murphy’s announcement that she’s running to replace embattled Sen. Bob Menendez in 2024.

In an open letter, more than two dozen members of the Fair Vote Alliance say they’re “offended” that Menendez, who’s facing corruption charges and refuses to resign, “is going to be replaced with nepotism.”

“We are the backbone of the Democratic party and we will not work for a process that subverts democracy,” the letter states.

The signatories argue that powerful Democrats in the state endorsed Murphy prior to her announcement, which wouldn't have happened if she weren’t married to the governor.

“In addition to using the political apparatus to give her positive press mentions such as when her husband signed a new law, with Governor Murphy as head of the New Jersey Democratic Party, Tammy Murphy has already been reported as receiving the county line endorsement — a premier placement on every ballot — in every county. It’s a done deal, except that Democratic voters don’t know it yet,” they write.

Most New Jersey county Democratic and Republican parties award candidates the “county line,” which places chosen candidates on the primary ballot with every other party-backed candidate from president to town council. A study by a Rutgers professor Julia Sass Rubin found that the ballot structure gave substantial advantage to party-backed candidates. (Politico)

In closing, the progressives ask for a fair ballot that gives no candidate preferential treatment.

“We stand against anti-democratic actions that dampen voter turnout and lead to noncompetitive and unfair primary elections,” writes the Fair Vote Alliance. “Above all, we ask for Democratic leaders and county clerks to provide us with a fair ballot, giving no candidate preferential position on the ballot."

Menendez has also blasted Murphy’s entrance into the race.

“When Phil Murphy rushed to judgement and called on me to resign, it was clear he had a personal, vested interest in doing so at the expense of core democratic principles — the presumption of innocence and due process. Governor Murphy has said he won’t appoint his wife to the seat, but why would he since there was never a need to?” Menendez said in a statement. “They believe they have to answer to nobody, but I am confident that the people of New Jersey will push back against this blatant maneuver at disenfranchisement.”