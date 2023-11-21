This Is Javier Milei's Advice to Americans About Socialism. It's Spot On.

Argentina’s newly-elected president, Javier Milei, is taking a wrecking ball to the destructive leftist policies that have destroyed his once-prosperous nation. Ahead of his electoral victory, the libertarian gave some advice to Americans about how to avoid the road Argentina traveled.

Advertisement

Speaking to Tucker Carlson in an interview last month about the dangers of socialism, the politician urged Americans to “never allow yourself to be seduced by the siren song of social justice."

“Don’t get caught up in that terrible concept that where there is a need, there is a right,” he continued, noting that this doesn’t happen on its own and those who desire to oppose socialism must be ready to fight a culture war every day.

Failure to do so results in socialists gaining a foothold in the State and “seducing” the media, culture, and artists, and eventually poisoning educational material.

To prevent this, their funding must be cut off, he argued, and the business sector must be taught that focusing on their bottom line is not enough, that “part of their investment must include investing in those who defend the ideals of freedom so the socialists can make no further advances.” Otherwise they'll impose a “long term agenda that will destroy everything it touches.”

Socialists are constantly trying to “leech” off others and they’re “tireless in their pursuit" of this, Milei argued.

“Their leitmotif in life is to live off others so they never give up on this mechanism to gain control of other’s wealth, money, or income,” he said. “So this battle must be waged unceasingly. We cannot take a day off, because when we rest, socialism creeps in.”

The most important answer any politician has ever given… ever pic.twitter.com/kzXSSdvnlW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2023



