NRA Blasts California for Suspending 2A Rights of Man Who Used Gun in Self Defense

The NRA is blasting California for “shredding” the Second Amendment rights of a Los Angeles man who used a firearm to protect himself and his family when would-be robbers pulled a gun on him as he was about to open his front door.

"After successfully defending my home and my family and my 5-month-old child, California has now decided to suspend my Second Amendment [rights]," L.A. resident Vince Ricci said in an NRA video about the incident.

Ricci’s home surveillance footage shows two men jump the wall in front of his home and come up behind him, pointing a gun at his chest as he turns around. He turned his own weapon on the intruders and chased them off.

While it’s difficult to obtain a concealed carry permit in the Golden State, the incident took place at Ricci’s home. In California, residents over 18 can have a firearm on private property without a permit or license.

In the video, Ricci explains that a few months prior, robbers broke into their home looking for money but no one was there. “And then they came back.”

"I used to walk into this house and see this beautiful house that I built for my family, and now I walk into a war zone,” he said.

"When the incident happened, there were only two things I could rely on: myself and the Second Amendment; and now that's in jeopardy. The leftist gun grabbers do not care about your safety. The NRA does," he said.

The NRA said Ricci's actions were a clear case of self-defense.

"His decisive actions to protect his wife and daughter embody the core principles that NRA members fight for every day," NRA spokesperson Billy McLaughlin said in a statement. "It's reprehensible that California is shredding his Second Amendment rights after he defended his family. Governor [Gavin] Newsom and [Los Angeles County District Attorney George] Gascon's pro-criminal policies have transformed Los Angeles and the wider state into what resembles a war zone. The NRA stands with Vince and every responsible gun owner in California, firmly committed to defending their rights to protect their families and communities."

Vince Ricci was coming back to his LA home on a quiet evening when two robbers jumped his wall and pointed guns at his chest.



But they weren’t ready for what was about to happen. He had a gun of his own and defended himself.



Now, California is suspending his Second Amendment. pic.twitter.com/sF0O76eO1M — NRA (@NRA) November 17, 2023



