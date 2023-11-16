Chaos Is A Choice
Tipsheet

Public Opinion on the Israel-Hamas War Has Changed, New Survey Finds

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 16, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

A new survey found Americans have become less supportive of the Biden administration’s position on the Israel-Hamas war.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published Wednesday, a majority of respondents, 68 percent, now support a ceasefire in the conflict that’s reaching its sixth week.  

Thirty-two percent said “the U.S. should support Israel,” which is down from the 41 percent who said the same last month in the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Oct. 12-13.  

The share saying "the U.S. should be a neutral mediator" rose to 39% in the new poll from 27% a month earlier. Four percent of respondents in the poll said the U.S. should support Palestinians and 15% said the U.S. shouldn't be involved at all, both similar readings to a month ago. […]

In a potentially worrisome sign for Israel, just 31% of poll respondents said they supported sending Israel weapons, while 43% opposed the idea. The rest said they were unsure. Support for sending Israel weapons was strongest among Republicans, while roughly half of Democrats were opposed.

By comparison, 41% of people answering the poll said they backed sending weapons to Ukraine in its fight against a nearly 21-month-old Russian invasion, compared to 32% who were opposed and the rest unsure. When it came to Ukraine, support for sending weapons was stronger among Democrats. (Reuters)

With hostages still being held, Israel has rejected the notion of a ceasefire, saying it would only give Hamas time to regroup. 

President Biden, for his part, has defended Israel's position on a ceasefire.

“Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel again like they did before, cutting babies’ heads off, burning women and children alive,” he said. “So the idea that they’re going to just stop and not do anything is not realistic.”


