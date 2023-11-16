Here's What Happened When an Injured Gazan Man Told the Truth About Hamas During Al Jazeera Broadcast

During an interview broadcast Tuesday from the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, an Al Jazeera reporter asked an elderly man whether he was surprised by a recent Israeli air strike he was reportedly injured in.
While the man criticized the IDF, the interview took a turn when he asked why Hamas hides “among the people.”
“Why are they hiding among the people? They can go to hell and hide there…”
When the reporter turned his back on the man mid-sentence, he appears to kick him.
“These are testimonies by the citizens because of the massive Israeli bombing on this area,” the reporter said walking away. “An entire residential compound (was destroyed), like the eye witnesses said.”
Elderly Wounded Man at Gaza Hospital Criticizes Hamas for Hiding Among Civilians: “They Can Go to Hell and Hide There” – Then He Kicks Al-Jazeera Reporter for Cutting Him Off Mid-Sentence #Hamas #Gaza pic.twitter.com/JTG88fe3TT— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 15, 2023
#Hamas dosent give a damn about the civilians in Gaza.— Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) November 15, 2023
if Hamas cared they would build bomb shelters instead of terror tunnels
if Hamas cared they would spend money on welfare for the people of Gaza instead of stealing it
if Hamas cared they would stop basing their terror… https://t.co/FQrrvubLqY
Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly told a group of Jewish community leaders in America that he had asked the Qatari prime minister to "town down" the network's "rhetoric about the war in Gaza," reports Axios.
Blinken's comments suggest the administration, which has asserted its support for the independent press globally, is concerned Al Jazeera's framing of the conflict could escalate tensions in the region.
Background: The Al Jazeera Media Network is funded by the Qatari government but maintains it operates independently. Critics have said it reflects the foreign policy position of Qatar, which has faced scrutiny over its ties to Hamas.
Israel has accused Al Jazeera of being "a propaganda mouthpiece" for Hamas.
