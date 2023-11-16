Chaos Is A Choice
Here's What Happened When an Injured Gazan Man Told the Truth About Hamas During Al Jazeera Broadcast

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 16, 2023 7:00 AM

During an interview broadcast Tuesday from the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, an Al Jazeera reporter asked an elderly man whether he was surprised by a recent Israeli air strike he was reportedly injured in.  

While the man criticized the IDF, the interview took a turn when he asked why Hamas hides “among the people.”

“Why are they hiding among the people? They can go to hell and hide there…” 

When the reporter turned his back on the man mid-sentence, he appears to kick him. 

“These are testimonies by the citizens because of the massive Israeli bombing on this area,” the reporter said walking away. “An entire residential compound (was destroyed), like the eye witnesses said.”

Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly told a group of Jewish community leaders in America that he had asked the Qatari prime minister to "town down" the network's "rhetoric about the war in Gaza," reports Axios

Blinken's comments suggest the administration, which has asserted its support for the independent press globally, is concerned Al Jazeera's framing of the conflict could escalate tensions in the region.

Background: The Al Jazeera Media Network is funded by the Qatari government but maintains it operates independently. Critics have said it reflects the foreign policy position of Qatar, which has faced scrutiny over its ties to Hamas.

Israel has accused Al Jazeera of being "a propaganda mouthpiece" for Hamas.

Tags: MEDIA BIAS HAMAS

