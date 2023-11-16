Chaos Is A Choice
George Santos Says He Won't Run for Re-Election
Liberals on TikTok Are Gushing Over Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America'
No Fooling the Voters
Public Opinion on the Israel-Hamas War Has Changed, New Survey Finds
Threat of Government Shutdown Has Been Averted
Dana White Had 3 Words for 'Big Sponsor' Who Told Him to Remove...
Here's What Happened When an Injured Gazan Man Told the Truth About Hamas...
Pro-Abortion Coalition Sets Its Sights on a Red State
House Ethics Committee Releases Report on Rep. Santos, With Resolution for Expulsion Comin...
It's Been a Year Since Donald Trump Announced His Run for President
Ron DeSantis Reacts to Nikki Haley's Social Media Comments
The New World Order: The Road to Serfdom and Tyranny
A Grateful Nation Remembers Its Veterans
Tipsheet

John Kennedy Stumps Another Biden Judicial Nominee on Basic Legal Terms

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 16, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) once again turned law professor when he quizzed President Biden’s nominee for a district judgeship in Oklahoma about her knowledge of basic legal terms.

Advertisement

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, the senator asked Sara E. Hill to explain the difference between a “stay” order and an “injunction.”

"A stay order would prohibit, um, sorry. An injunction would restrain the parties from taking action. A stay order … I'm not sure I can, actually can, can give you that," she answered. 

According to the Legal Information Institute, "An injunction is a court order requiring a person to do or cease doing a specific action," while a stay "is an action taken by a court to stop a legal proceeding or the actions of a party."

Hill's response troubled Carrie Severino, president of Judicial Crisis Network. 

Other lawyers argued her inability to define the difference was "disqualifying."

Recommended

Central Park Rape: The Secret Files Ann Coulter
Advertisement

This isn't the first time Kennedy has grilled nominees about their knowledge of the law.


Tags: CONSERVATISM JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Central Park Rape: The Secret Files Ann Coulter
Here's What Happened When an Injured Gazan Man Told the Truth About Hamas During Al Jazeera Broadcast Leah Barkoukis
Chaos Is A Choice Kurt Schlichter
Liberals on TikTok Are Gushing Over Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' Spencer Brown
Public Opinion on the Israel-Hamas War Has Changed, New Survey Finds Leah Barkoukis
Watch What Happens When a Republican Questions Christopher Wray On FBI Informants At J6 Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Central Park Rape: The Secret Files Ann Coulter
Advertisement