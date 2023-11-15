New Jersey's First Lady Makes a Big Political Announcement

New Jersey’s first lady Tammy Murphy, who was previously a Republican, announced Wednesday she is mounting a primary challenge against embattled Sen. Bob Menendez.

Advertisement

While Murphy is the second Democrat to enter the primary race after Rep. Andy Kim, she is the frontrunner given her work over the last six years as a “prolific fundraiser,” according to Politico, and because of her husband's role as governor.

“I’m running for the United States Senate, because we owe it to our kids to do better. Right now, Washington is filled with too many people more interested in getting rich or getting on camera than getting things done for you,” Murphy says in the announcement video. “From gun violence and mass shootings, to a warming planet that threatens our children’s future, to extreme politicians who want to defund Planned Parenthood and ban abortion in all 50 states — including New Jersey. We have big, complicated issues, and solving them won’t be easy. But you know what? Nothing worth doing ever is.”

I’m Tammy Murphy and I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight for New Jersey, our families and our democracy.



Will you join me? https://t.co/Jdx8gPviS8 pic.twitter.com/husjszmlBC — Tammy Murphy (@TammyMurphyNJ) November 15, 2023

Despite bipartisan calls to resign over his indictment on federal corruption charges, Menendez doesn’t appear ready to back down, saying last week he’s “used to tough fights and next year won’t be any different. “

“I am confident that when all the facts have been presented and my innocence proven, I’ll continue to do what I’ve always done for the past 30-plus years — delivering results for hardworking New Jersey families and small businesses across the state, fighting for the little guy, and giving a voice to the voiceless,” the Democrat added.

A survey taken last month showed New Jersey voters souring on Menendez, with only 8 percent saying they had a favorable opinion of him.