So, That's Why MIT Decided Not to Suspend Pro-Terrorist Students Causing Mayhem on...
Resign, Ronna!
Israeli Defense Minister: 'What We Can Do in Gaza, We Can Also Do...
Liberal Media Reporters Are Pushing an Appalling Open Letter About Israel
Democrats Have Unleashed The 'Triple Match!'
A Veteran’s Reflection on America
The Job Ahead of Us is to Educate the Unenlightened
The Big Switch, GOP Is the Working Class Party
Profiles In Cowardice At Harvard
Record Illegal Immigration Proves We Have No Idea Who is Coming Into our...
From Entebbe to Gaza City
Tim Scott Drops Out of 2024 Race
Liberal Media Continues Its Quest to Take Speaker Johnson Down
You Won’t Believe the Reason Why Pope Francis Removed a Texas Bishop
Tipsheet

Why a Man Jumped on Stage to Interrupt Greta Thunberg During Climate Protest

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 13, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

A man upset with Greta Thunberg's pro-Palestinian activism attempted to take her microphone on stage during a protest in Amsterdam on Sunday. 

The incident occurred after she invited a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to the stage, saying, “As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.”

Advertisement

The man then came up, pulled her microphone towards him, and said to the crowd he came “for a climate demonstration, not a political view.”

Thunberg responded by telling him to “calm down.” She returned to the stage where she then led a chant, “no climate justice on occupied land.” 

Last month, Israel's Ministry of Education said it will be removing all references to Thunberg from school material over a pro-Palestinian photo and message she posted on social media. 

“Hamas is a terrorist organization responsible for the murder of 1,400 innocent Israelis, including children, women, and the elderly, and it has abducted over 200 people to Gaza," the Education Ministry told The Jerusalem Post in a statement. "This stance disqualifies her from being an educational and moral role model, and she is no longer eligible to serve as an inspiration and educator for Israeli students." 

Recommended

Resign, Ronna! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement


Tags: CLIMATE ALARMISM ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Resign, Ronna! Kurt Schlichter
So, That's Why MIT Decided Not to Suspend Pro-Terrorist Students Causing Mayhem on Campus Matt Vespa
You Won’t Believe the Reason Why Pope Francis Removed a Texas Bishop Sarah Arnold
Joe Biden’s Shameful Moment of the Week Sarah Arnold
Israeli Defense Minister: 'What We Can Do in Gaza, We Can Also Do in Beirut' Matt Vespa
Tim Scott Drops Out of 2024 Race Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Resign, Ronna! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement