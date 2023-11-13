Why a Man Jumped on Stage to Interrupt Greta Thunberg During Climate Protest

A man upset with Greta Thunberg's pro-Palestinian activism attempted to take her microphone on stage during a protest in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The incident occurred after she invited a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to the stage, saying, “As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.”

Advertisement

The man then came up, pulled her microphone towards him, and said to the crowd he came “for a climate demonstration, not a political view.”

Thunberg responded by telling him to “calm down.” She returned to the stage where she then led a chant, “no climate justice on occupied land.”

Scuffle breaks out on stage as man tries to seize microphone from Greta Thunberg after she began speaking about Palestine.



Man: “I came here for a climate demonstration not a political view.”



Greta: “Calm down”



“No climate justice on occupied land.”



pic.twitter.com/jgiIynuBDN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 12, 2023

Last month, Israel's Ministry of Education said it will be removing all references to Thunberg from school material over a pro-Palestinian photo and message she posted on social media.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization responsible for the murder of 1,400 innocent Israelis, including children, women, and the elderly, and it has abducted over 200 people to Gaza," the Education Ministry told The Jerusalem Post in a statement. "This stance disqualifies her from being an educational and moral role model, and she is no longer eligible to serve as an inspiration and educator for Israeli students."

It goes without saying - or so I thought - that I’m against the horrific attacks by hamas. As I said, “the world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.”#StandWithPalestine — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 21, 2023



