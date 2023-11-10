Of Course, the FBI Would Rather Go After These People Than Terrorists
What John Fetterman Did Is Going to Drive Pro-Hamas Protesters Insane
Panamanian Man Took Extreme Measures to Clear Out Global Warming Protesters
Squeezing the World's Vulnerable Peoples
Environmentalists Want to ‘Decolonize’ English-Named Birds
GOP Presidential Candidate Becomes First to Travel to Israel
Deepfake Technology Is Now 'One of the Greatest Challenges We Face,' Expert Tells...
Former GOP Sen Says She Was Sexually Assaulted While Jogging
The Problem, As Usual, Is the Leadership
Insane: WaPo Censors Anti-Hamas Cartoon Because...
Pro-Life Father Targeted by Biden's DOJ Takes Action
Does This Candidate Have the Answer to the Republican Party's Abortion Problem?
If We Chase the Votes, We Win
A Tale of Two Hospitals
Tipsheet

NYC Man Who Intervened and Saved a Woman From Getting Robbed Has Been Arrested

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 10, 2023 9:45 AM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A New York man who stepped in to save a woman from getting robbed has been arrested.

John Rote fired off a warning shot when he saw a homeless panhandler demand the woman give him $1 after she entered the subway platform through an emergency gate, not paying the fare. He then followed her and threatened to steal her purse. 

Advertisement

Surveillance video showed Rote telling the would-be thief to “leave her alone,” pulling a firearm from a backpack and then popping off a warning shot towards the man’s feet before putting the weapon away and exiting the subway station. 

The homeless panhandler is known to police, with the NYPD’s head of Transit Borough Manhattan calling him a “swiper” who regularly holds open the emergency gate in return for a tip.

Still, the city’s top transit official, Richard Davey, said Rote’s actions won’t be tolerated. 

"I want to be clear: we don’t tolerate this kind of conduct in NYC Transit, period," he said. "Once again cameras recorded a perpetrator, and we are grateful the NYPD made an arrest within hours. Thank goodness nobody was hurt here – but what occurred was outrageous, reckless, and unacceptable."


Recommended

Of Course, the FBI Would Rather Go After These People Than Terrorists Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Tags: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT NYC LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of Course, the FBI Would Rather Go After These People Than Terrorists Matt Vespa
Squeezing the World's Vulnerable Peoples Victor Davis Hanson
Pro-Life Father Targeted by Biden's DOJ Takes Action Madeline Leesman
RNC Chair Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claim When Asked About Virginia Elections Townhall Video
What John Fetterman Did Is Going to Drive Pro-Hamas Protesters Insane Matt Vespa
Biden's New Radical Policy Forces Federal Workers to Salute to the Rainbow Flag Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of Course, the FBI Would Rather Go After These People Than Terrorists Matt Vespa
Advertisement