Tipsheet

GOP Presidential Candidate Becomes First to Travel to Israel

Leah Barkoukis
November 10, 2023 9:00 AM
AP/Morry Gash

Former New Jersey Governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie is going to Israel amid its war with Hamas. 

“I'm going to go meet those families, we're gonna go meet with the Israeli Defense Force soldiers, we’re going to meet with government officials in Israel,” Christie said during an event in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

“I want to see this for myself, because, if I'm going to continue to be a strong advocate for doing everything we need to do to defend Israel, I got to see it for myself," he added. 

Christie also said he wants the Israeli people to see "that one person running for president in the United States cares enough to get on an airplane and get over there and do what needs to be done.”

During Wednesday's GOP debate, Christie reaffirmed his support for Israel. 

“America is here, no matter what it is you need at any time to preserve the state of Israel,” Christie said he would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The trip comes after Christie traveled to Ukraine in August to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in a surprise visit.

“America has never moved forward by ignoring the rest of the world,” he said at the time. “We can’t start now.”

