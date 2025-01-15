Even Karine Jean-Pierre's Answer on the Gaza Deal Stunned Reporters

Who gets the credit? Again, it’s a tentative deal, but this is the most promising development we’ve ever seen for a ceasefire and releasing of the hostages in Gaza. Sure, there was that little mini-one that occurred at the beginning of the war, but we knew a) Hamas would violate the deal, and b) you could argue it was never a ceasefire as the terror group kept firing rockets into Israel. The only reason why this ever got this far is because Hamas knows Donald Trump is coming back.

Trump winning the 2024 election is what forced the parties to the table. It’s a win for the Trump White House; they’re not even in office yet. Joe Biden tried to claim credit for this agreement earlier today, but it did not sit well with him. Everyone knows he’s mentally degraded and hasn’t worked in weeks.

The Biden State Department credited the president-elect for being instrumental in securing this deal. What a humiliation for a man who claimed to be a foreign policy guru. We knew it was crap, but it got exposed mightily during this presidency which ushered in a period of chaos, war, and destruction. Also, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shouldn’t have answered questions about this development. It was a total trainwreck, which even shocked the press corps. How could she not know who Matt Miller, the spokesman for the State Department? She knew, but as we’ve seen many times over the past four years, Karine is exceptionally poor at her job and had no pivot:

Jenny Leonard Bloomberg: “Karine, we’re sort of dancing around who gets to take credit for this deal.” KJP: “No one’s dancing around here!” Leonard: “Your — your colleague — your colleague at the State Department briefed our colleagues —” KJP: “Yeah?” Leonard: “— that President Trump was critical in getting this deal over the line. Do you not agree with that statement?” KJP: “I — I mean, look — I'm not going to — to speak to a random person.” Leonard: “He’s literally your colleague.” KJP: “I — I — I — I don't know who this person is. I'm not gonna —” Leonard: “Matt Miller!!” KJP: “— oh. What I — what I can say is — uh — look, obviously Matt Miller will speak for himself. What I can say is There is — um — there are steps that were taking here that is really important and critical, and that started with this President's — starting a framework that was agreed upon by the world back in May and that was because of this President. that was because he was able to lay out his thoughts, his thinking on how to move forward with this negotiation. What I said before, this is someone who understands foreign policy as — as I'm talking about the President. He understands how difficult it is, and this was not an easy one — uh — and so, he has the experience, he was able to — to get that going, to get that started, so this has been going on for some time. It has. I mean, that's just the reality of it. That is just the facts of it. Uh — have we been coordinating and working closely with the Trump — the incoming Trump administration — their transition team? Yes, and we've been very forthcoming about that — uh — but the fact of the matter is it took someone who has the experience that this president had to get this going, to get this moving, to understand what negotiations look like, and that's what this President was able to bring to the table, and it got done under his watch.”

Yikes.