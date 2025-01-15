Oh, Look Who's Now Supporting Donald Trump Now
Tipsheet

There's Been a Significant Development With Pete Hegseth's Nomination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 15, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After all the yelling from Senate Democrats, Pete Hegseth will be the next secretary of defense. For the workers at the Pentagon who purportedly are quaking in their boots because Hegseth is about to take over, it’s time to file those exit papers. It’s now a lock. It was virtually assured when Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) announced she would vote to confirm Hegseth last night.  

Now, Sen. John Curtis (R-UT), Mitt Romney’s successor, someone who was on the fence, announced tonight that he’s going to vote for Hegseth. Game. Set. Match: 

I take very seriously the role that the Senate has in the Constitution for advice and consent—and have spent significant time reviewing President Trump’s nominees, including his Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth. I’ve met with Mr. Hegseth, talked with many people who have known him in different roles, carefully watched his confirmation hearing, and even read his writings to better understand who he is. 

While there are actions from his past that give me pause, I carefully weighed these concerns against his qualifications, leadership style, and commitment to bolstering the world’s most respected military. I am confident Mr. Hegseth shares my vision of ensuring our armed services are prepared to meet the evolving challenges of the 21st century.

Our military is need of a change agent who will challenge the status quo, demand transparency and accountability, and ensure our allies and strategic partners have confidence in America’s commitment and capability to stand for freedom. 

My role in the Senate’s process is to ensure the President has a Cabinet that will help him succeed and serve the nation effectively. After careful consideration, I have decided to vote in favor of Pete Hegseth’s nomination to be Secretary of Defense. 

Democrats had to have known they were cooked when Ernst announced she’d back Hegseth. Sen. Liz Warren’s (D-MA) face said it all when that development was announced on-air during her interview on CNN: 

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Coming soon. 

