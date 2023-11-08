It's Official: Comer Issues Subpoenas Directly to Biden Family Members
Hamas Lands Another Bomb on an Israeli Hospital and It Isn't the First...
Did Reporters Embedded With Hamas on October 7 Know an Attack Was Coming?
WOW: CNN's Jake Tapper Explains Why a Gaza Ceasefire Is Just Plain Stupid
What Can We Expect From the Third Debate?
There Are Several Issues With the Casualty Numbers Coming Out of Gaza
Gov. Youngkin Addresses 'Commonwealth's Agenda' in the Face of Divided Government
Here's What Hakeem Jeffries Had to Say About the House Censuring Rashida Tlaib
We Have a Predator Problem: Another Former Federal Employee Confesses to Sex Crimes
Virginia Elects Its First ‘Openly Transgender’ State Senator
Another Bad Night for the GOP
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at a Hearing on Anti-Semitism. Here’s What Happened N...
Twice-Arrested Illegal Immigrant Accused of Rape, Abduction Apprehended a Third Time
Republicans Lose Both Chambers in Virginia State Legislature
Tipsheet

Zelensky Announces Decision on Whether Ukraine Will Hold Elections

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 08, 2023 3:15 PM
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Though the end of his five-year term is approaching, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday the war-torn country will not hold elections in March, arguing it’s just “not the right time.” 

Advertisement

“We must realize that now is the time of defense, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine. I believe that now is not the right time for elections,” he said in his address. 

“And if we need to put an end to a political dispute and continue to work in unity, there are structures in the state that are capable of putting an end to it and giving society all the necessary answers. So that there is no room left for conflicts and someone else’s game against Ukraine,” Zelensky added. 

The 45-year-old took office in 2019, meaning presidential elections should normally have been held early next year. But elections cannot take place in Ukraine under martial law, which was declared after Russia invaded in February last year. […]

Ukrainian officials said the possibility of holding elections was considered, but challenges were many and large, including financing and logistics. Around six million Ukrainians remain abroad after fleeing the invasion. Russia holds around one-fifth of the country’s territory. Ukraine has hundreds of thousands of soldiers under arms along a 600-mile front. (Wall Street Journal)

Recommended

The Army's New Recruitment Video Means Only One Thing Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Zelensky’s announcement comes after he has repeatedly claimed the country is fighting for “freedom and democracy.” 

In August, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on him to hold elections despite the challenges to demonstrate its commitment to these values.  

Tags: UKRAINE ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Army's New Recruitment Video Means Only One Thing Leah Barkoukis
Did Reporters Embedded With Hamas on October 7 Know an Attack Was Coming? Matt Vespa
Another Bad Night for the GOP Guy Benson
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at a Hearing on Anti-Semitism. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
What Happened on an Electric Google Bus Was Laughably Predictable Matt Vespa
Remember the Trucker Who Ousted NJ's Senate President? Here's How He Fared in Tuesday's Election. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Army's New Recruitment Video Means Only One Thing Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement