Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
'Expanding the Ground Activity Tonight': IDF Pounds Hamas Targets to Prepare for Invasion
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S....
Key Inflation Gauge Brings More Bad Economic News
Harvard Announces Task Force to Protect Doxxed Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings
Here’s How One California City Responded to Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Jake Tapper's New Argument Against Lockdowns Is Rock Solid. There's Just One Problem.
Tipsheet

As We Inch Closer to World War III, Here's What Biden's State Department Is Focused on

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 26, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

The Israel-Hamas war is poised to escalate, threatening “Armageddon,” and Americans are still being held hostage in Gaza. But on Thursday, the State Department focused its attention on other matters—namely, celebrating “Intersex Awareness Day.”

Advertisement

"Today in celebration and recognition of Intersex Awareness Day, we affirm the United States’ commitment to promoting and protecting the human rights of Intersex persons globally,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. “As President Biden stated in his 2021 Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Around the World, it is the policy of the United States to pursue an end to violence and discrimination on the bases of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and sex characteristics.

“Intersex persons often face stigma and discrimination in accessing education, healthcare, and legal recognition, and are subjected to medically unnecessary surgeries,” he continued. “These harmful practices, which can cause lifelong negative physical and emotional consequences, are a medical form of so-called conversion therapy practices in that they seek to physically “convert” Intersex children into non-Intersex children.  We applaud all activists, organizations and governments working to raise visibility and protect Intersex persons’ rights to bodily integrity and to ensure equal protection and recognition before the law.”

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement

While the prevailing narrative suggests 1.7 percent of the population is intersex, physician and psychologist Leonard Sax argues the true figure is closer to .018 percent “if the term intersex … [is] restricted to those conditions in which chromosomal sex is inconsistent with phenotypic sex, or in which the phenotype is not classifiable as either male or female.”

Critics blasted the statement given the many global and domestic crises raging. 

Advertisement



Tags: STATE DEPARTMENT GENDER WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages Guy Benson
Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters Katie Pavlich
Premodern Diversity vs. Civilizational Unity Victor Davis Hanson
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Harvard Announces Task Force to Protect Doxxed Anti-Israel Students Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement