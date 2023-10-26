Here's What Gaetz Believes Johnson's Victory Shows

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said the election of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) as speaker of the House shows the strength of the “MAGA movement.”

Johnson took the gavel following a unanimous vote by Republican members of Congress on Wednesday. The House had been left without a speaker for three weeks since Gaetz led a successful effort to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the post.

"He talks about single subject spending bills being the organizing principle in the House of Representatives. That is what I've been fighting for since January," Gaetz said, referring to Johnson. "It is the reason Kevin McCarthy was vacated and despite the swamps, best efforts, we got a good godly man who's going to advance Republicans."

The election of Johnson Wednesday came after three other Republicans failed to secure enough support to become speaker.

“The swamp is on the run, MAGA is ascendant and if you don’t think that moving from Kevin McCarthy to MAGA Mike Johnson shows the ascendance of this movement, and where the power of the Republican Party truly lies, then you’re not paying attention,” Gaetz told Steve Bannon on his podcast, War Room.

“They are crying, they are hand-wringing, they are bed-wetting over on K Street because we have an honorable, righteous man who is about to take this position,” he continued. “He’s going to do great things for the country.”

The House Republican Conference is UNITED for the first time this Congress.



We are united behind a man of deep faith, who obeys God and the Constitution before all else.



I’m proud to support our new Speaker Mike Johnson! I'm going to do everything I can to make him successful. pic.twitter.com/OP6y0IwXeb — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 25, 2023

