Cotton Calls on DHS to 'Immediately Deport' This Group of Foreign Nationals After Hamas' Attack on Israel

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 18, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. Tom Cotton called on Homeland Security to deport foreign nationals who have expressed support for Hamas following the terror group’s unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

In a letter to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Cotton pointed to federal law, which he said is “clear that any alien who ‘endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization’ is inadmissible and must be deported.”

Therefore, he argued the administration must expel them from the U.S. 

"I write to urge you to immediately deport any foreign national—including and especially any alien on a student visa—that has expressed support for Hamas and its murderous attacks on Israel. These fifth-columnists have no place in the United States," Cotton wrote.

The letter comes after student groups from Harvard, George Washington University, the University of Virginia, and many other colleges and universities across the country released statements and held demonstrations supporting Hamas’ brutal attack.

"Swiftly removing and permanently barring from future reentry any foreign student who signed onto or shared approvingly the anti-Semitic letter from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee on October 7 would be a good place to start,” Cotton added. 

“The appalling explosion of anti-Semitism in the United States over the past few weeks should disturb anyone who shares American values. While American citizens may have a First Amendment right to speak disgusting vitriol if they so choose, no foreign national has a right to advocate for terrorism in the United States,” Cotton said. 

