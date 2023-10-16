Judge Slaps Gag Order on Trump in January 6 Case
Tipsheet

Newsom Signs Law Giving Some Mexicans In-State Tuition

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 16, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last week that gives certain Mexican residents access to in-state tuition rates. 

Low-income Mexican students who live within 45 miles of the state’s border will be allowed to attend some community colleges in southern California at a cost of $1,246, compared to the out-of-state rate of $6,603.

According to the Sacramento Bee, approximately 7,000 students cross the California-Mexico border each day. 

Assemblyman David Alvarez, who authored the proposal, argued the measure is necessary because some students might be U.S. citizens living across the border due to the cost of living in California.  

“So there are some students who find themselves in that situation who don’t have a California residence because families can’t afford to live here,” he said, reports the Los Angeles Times. 

California’s law was reportedly inspired by a similar measure that’s been in place in Texas for decades. New Mexico and Arizona also offer some some Mexican citizens in-state tuition. 

“We want to make them feel that they really are a part of our community and I am hoping that it will bring in so much untapped potential that we see across the border,” said Chula Vista Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas, according to the LA Times. “Because of the price of housing and inflation people are moving across the border but working over here.”

Up to 150 students at each of the eight partner community colleges will be given this opportunity in California.

“We live in a dynamic border region where we need to educate more students to fill the jobs required for growth” said Alvarez. 

The pilot program will run until July of 2029.

