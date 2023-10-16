If You Embrace Barbarism, There Are Consequences
Top Secret Docs Reveal Hamas' Objectives for October 7 Attack. Are We Shocked?
Progressives Cook Up the Mother Lode of Bad Ideas When It Comes to...
We Are Sitting Ducks And Our Leaders Do Not Care
New Zealand Voters Made It Very Clear What They Think About Former PM...
What FBI Director Says People Should 'Be on the Lookout' For in US...
First Amendment Right or Aiding and Abetting Terrorism?
Why I Live in Thailand, Part Two
The Louisiana Comeback Starts Now
Ahead of Tuesday's Speaker Vote, Here's Who Is Supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker
On the Issue of Muslim Immigrants
East v. West On Immigration
Why Does Kerry Kennedy’s Foundation Honor a Fraud?
Time to Expel Anti-Semitic Members of Congress
Tipsheet

'I've Never Been So Scared': The Nazi-Era Practice Some Jews in Berlin Are Beginning to See

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 16, 2023 9:00 AM

Some Jewish residents in Berlin are living in fear after the Star of David was reportedly graffitied on multiple homes, a chilling echo of Nazi-era Germany. 

Advertisement

Photos circulated on social media showing the image drawn on several buildings. At least four such incidents were reported to police, who are now investigating “whether the incidents are connected,” reports The Daily Mail. 

It comes as a German intelligence chief claimed that 'some Palestinians are openly and blatantly calling for a kind of Kristallnacht 2.0,' in reference to the Nazis' violent coordinated attacks on Jewish homes and businesses in 1938.

Stephan Kramer, head of domestic intelligence in the state of Thuringia, told Handelsblatt that radicalised sympathisers could 'possibly carry out concrete attacks against Jewish and Israeli institutions and people' amid the Hamas terror on Israel. (Daily Mail)

The markings come as other European countries have seen a rise in anti-Semitic incidents since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

France, home to Europe's largest Jewish community, has recorded 50 arrests relating to anti-Semitic acts.

'There are people in front of synagogues, in large numbers, shouting threats,' French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told a television programme.

'We have detected drones with a camera entering school playgrounds,' he added.  (Daily Mail)

Recommended

We Are Sitting Ducks And Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement


Tags: GERMANY ANTI-SEMITISM JEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Are Sitting Ducks And Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Top Secret Docs Reveal Hamas' Objectives for October 7 Attack. Are We Shocked? Matt Vespa
New Zealand Voters Made It Very Clear What They Think About Former PM Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party Leah Barkoukis
Why Republicans Are Plotting Against Jordan In the Race for Speaker Sarah Arnold
New Poll Shows Vulnerable Democratic Senator May Be in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Progressives Cook Up the Mother Lode of Bad Ideas When It Comes to Palestinian Refugees Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Are Sitting Ducks And Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement