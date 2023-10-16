'I've Never Been So Scared': The Nazi-Era Practice Some Jews in Berlin Are Beginning to See

Some Jewish residents in Berlin are living in fear after the Star of David was reportedly graffitied on multiple homes, a chilling echo of Nazi-era Germany.

Advertisement

Photos circulated on social media showing the image drawn on several buildings. At least four such incidents were reported to police, who are now investigating “whether the incidents are connected,” reports The Daily Mail.

It comes as a German intelligence chief claimed that 'some Palestinians are openly and blatantly calling for a kind of Kristallnacht 2.0,' in reference to the Nazis' violent coordinated attacks on Jewish homes and businesses in 1938. Stephan Kramer, head of domestic intelligence in the state of Thuringia, told Handelsblatt that radicalised sympathisers could 'possibly carry out concrete attacks against Jewish and Israeli institutions and people' amid the Hamas terror on Israel. (Daily Mail)

The markings come as other European countries have seen a rise in anti-Semitic incidents since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

France, home to Europe's largest Jewish community, has recorded 50 arrests relating to anti-Semitic acts. 'There are people in front of synagogues, in large numbers, shouting threats,' French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told a television programme. 'We have detected drones with a camera entering school playgrounds,' he added. (Daily Mail)

GERMANY 2023 - The Star of David has been graffitied on Berlin homes where Jews live, once again.



Just unfathomable to me. pic.twitter.com/WfGcVnx45v — Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) October 15, 2023

BREAKING:



More and more reports of an ongoing intimidation campaign in Berlin targeting Jews.



People are marking houses were Jews live and Jewish-owned stores with a Star of David. pic.twitter.com/2yVxze4oQL — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 14, 2023



