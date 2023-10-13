Trump Issues Statement After Facing Criticism Over Israel, Hezbollah Comments

The Trump campaign released a statement on Thursday after his GOP presidential rivals, the White House, and Israeli officials criticized comments he made calling Hezbollah “very smart” and saying Israel was unprepared for the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists.

"There was no better friend or ally of Israel than President Donald J. Trump. Under my leadership, the United States stood in complete solidarity with Israel, and as a result, Israel was safe, America was safe, and for the first time in decades, we made historic strides for Peace in the Middle East," Trump said. "As an example, all of the experts said that the Abraham Accords couldn’t be done, but we got them done, and were able to set the Middle East in a new and positive direction."

Trump then cast blame on President Biden's "weakness and incompetence" on the world stage, which he argued has "empowered and emboldened our enemies all over the World, and now, many lives have been so needlessly lost."

"What a horrible failure Biden has been in sending 6 Billion Dollars to Iran, in a simple hostage swap, when Iran is the state sponsor of terrorist groups, Hamas, Hezbollah, and others," he continued. "Biden’s massive loosening of sanctions allowed 80 - 100 Billion Dollars of Iranian oil sales—much of which the regime poured into financing its bloody campaigns of terror around the globe. When I was President, and exclusively because of me, Iran was BROKE, and wanting to make a deal. No wonder the World is in absolute chaos! With President Trump back in office, Israel, and everyone else, will be SAFE AGAIN!"

In addition to the statement, the Trump campaign also fired back at critics on social media and highlighted examples of his support for Israel as president.

President Trump was clearly pointing out how incompetent Biden and his administration were by telegraphing to the terrorists an area that is susceptible to an attack. Smart does not equal good. It just proves Biden is stupid. And now you look stupid, Ron. https://t.co/yYpZ9oJbGe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2023

President Donald J. Trump moved America's embassy to Jerusalem five years ago today.



Bill Clinton promised to do it.



George W. Bush promised to do it.



Barack Obama promised to do it.



But only one president actually did it. #PromisesMadePromisesKept pic.twitter.com/jntxxraWl4 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) December 6, 2022



