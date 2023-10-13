Welcome to the Hamas 'Day of Rage'
Israel's Notification to UN Indicates Massive Ground Operation Is Imminent
What Is the NYPD Commissioner Doing in Qatar?
Hamas and Amoral Clarity
The People of Israel Live
Prosecuting Wildlife Crimes, 30-by-30, and ESG: A Conversation with Rep. Mike Flood
Planned Parenthood's Only Clinic in Gaza Has Been Destroyed by an Israeli Airstrike
Who Missed the Unfunny Late-Night Leftist Comics?
The Gathering Storm
Authoritarian Thugs Continue Their Persecution of Jack Phillips
Former Lawmakers Block and Tackle for Big Tech’s Patent Infringement Strategy
Democrat Cities Are Preparing for Violent Hamas Protests
Hunter Biden Just Got Off Easy
How Hamas Used Social Media to Share Its Violent Messages
Tipsheet

Trump Issues Statement After Facing Criticism Over Israel, Hezbollah Comments

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 13, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

The Trump campaign released a statement on Thursday after his GOP presidential rivals, the White House, and Israeli officials criticized comments he made calling Hezbollah “very smart” and saying Israel was unprepared for the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists. 

Advertisement

"There was no better friend or ally of Israel than President Donald J. Trump. Under my leadership, the United States stood in complete solidarity with Israel, and as a result, Israel was safe, America was safe, and for the first time in decades, we made historic strides for Peace in the Middle East," Trump said. "As an example, all of the experts said that the Abraham Accords couldn’t be done, but we got them done, and were able to set the Middle East in a new and positive direction."

Trump then cast blame on President Biden's "weakness and incompetence" on the world stage, which he argued has "empowered and emboldened our enemies all over the World, and now, many lives have been so needlessly lost."

"What a horrible failure Biden has been in sending 6 Billion Dollars to Iran, in a simple hostage swap, when Iran is the state sponsor of terrorist groups, Hamas, Hezbollah, and others," he continued. "Biden’s massive loosening of sanctions allowed 80 - 100 Billion Dollars of Iranian oil sales—much of which the regime poured into financing its bloody campaigns of terror around the globe. When I was President, and exclusively because of me, Iran was BROKE, and wanting to make a deal. No wonder the World is in absolute chaos! With President Trump back in office, Israel, and everyone else, will be SAFE AGAIN!"

Recommended

Welcome to the Hamas 'Day of Rage' Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

In addition to the statement, the Trump campaign also fired back at critics on social media and highlighted examples of his support for Israel as president. 


Tags: DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Welcome to the Hamas 'Day of Rage' Katie Pavlich
Hamas and Amoral Clarity Victor Davis Hanson
Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Meet the UVA Student Leader Who Is 'Proud to Stand in Solidarity' With Hamas John Hasson
What Is the NYPD Commissioner Doing in Qatar? Matt Vespa
Pete Buttigieg Gets Chased Off Stage By Liberal Protestors Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Welcome to the Hamas 'Day of Rage' Katie Pavlich
Advertisement