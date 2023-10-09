Iran Makes It Clear They're Behind Hamas' Barbaric Terrorism
One Former US President Has Been Very Quiet About Hamas' Invasion of Israel
Amid New War With Hamas, Israel Loosens Regulations on Firearm Ownership
Palestinian Supporters in NYC Cheer Hamas' Terrorist Attacks Against Israel
Time to Stand Up for Israel
Two US Lawmakers Were in Israel When Hamas Attacked
Israel's Defense Minister Orders 'Full Siege' on the Gaza Strip. Here's What That...
Blinken Makes a Big Admission About Iran After Administration Officials Hopelessly Try to...
Racists and Fascists in Madison Wisconsin?
The Guts to Run for Public Office
Biden Is Making the World Dangerous Again
The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages
In the End You Have to Choose
Joe Biden's Assault On Autoworkers
Tipsheet

Musk Responds to Khamenei's Post About Attack on Israel

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 09, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elon Musk flagged a post from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei praising the terrorist infiltration of Israel on Saturday, which left at least 700 Israelis dead and more than 2,400 injured.  

Advertisement

“Khamenei’s official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians,” Musk wrote on X in response to Khamenei. 

“That will not happen,” Musk continued. “All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance. Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else.”

Khamenei wrote, “God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region. #AlAqsaStorm,” along with video footage of civilians who were attending a music festival fleeing Hamas terrorists. A "few" Americans were in attendance along with other foreign nationals. At least 260 bodies were found at the site, according to Israeli rescue service Zaka, and some concertgoers were taken hostage. 

The outdoor Nova Festival event in a rural farmland area near the Gaza-Israel border was supposed to be an all-night dance party, celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. But as dawn broke, Gibly said they began hearing sirens and rockets.

“We didn’t even have any place to hide because we were at [an] open space,” she told CNN. “Everyone got so panicked and started to take their stuff.”

Explosions can be heard in video taken by Gibly of her and friends walking through the quickly emptying concert grounds, roughly two miles from the border.

“Ima’le,” someone is heard saying, a common Israeli expression of fear or feeling startled.

Gibly and the others didn’t know it, but less than two miles away, Gaza militants had also begun attacking Israeli tanks and soldiers.

When attendees fled in their cars, Gibly said the roadways became clogged and no one could move. That’s when the gunshots began, she says. (CNN)

Recommended

The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages Guy Benson
Advertisement

While the supreme leader’s post was a violation of X’s rules, the social media giant “determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Post to remain accessible.” 

Tags: IRAN ELON MUSK ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages Guy Benson
I Cannot Care More About Blue Cities Than Their Voters Do Kurt Schlichter
Israel's Defense Minister Orders 'Full Siege' on the Gaza Strip. Here's What That Means. Leah Barkoukis
Blinken Makes a Big Admission About Iran After Administration Officials Hopelessly Try to Spin $6B Deal Leah Barkoukis
Amid New War With Hamas, Israel Loosens Regulations on Firearm Ownership Matt Vespa
Trump Made an Eerie Prediction About the Iranian Terror Attacks One Month Ago Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages Guy Benson
Advertisement