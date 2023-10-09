Musk Responds to Khamenei's Post About Attack on Israel

Elon Musk flagged a post from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei praising the terrorist infiltration of Israel on Saturday, which left at least 700 Israelis dead and more than 2,400 injured.

Advertisement

“Khamenei’s official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians,” Musk wrote on X in response to Khamenei.

“That will not happen,” Musk continued. “All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance. Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else.”

Khamenei’s official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians.



That will not happen. All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance.



Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t… https://t.co/ffNuY9AgAC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2023

Khamenei wrote, “God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region. #AlAqsaStorm,” along with video footage of civilians who were attending a music festival fleeing Hamas terrorists. A "few" Americans were in attendance along with other foreign nationals. At least 260 bodies were found at the site, according to Israeli rescue service Zaka, and some concertgoers were taken hostage.

The outdoor Nova Festival event in a rural farmland area near the Gaza-Israel border was supposed to be an all-night dance party, celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. But as dawn broke, Gibly said they began hearing sirens and rockets. “We didn’t even have any place to hide because we were at [an] open space,” she told CNN. “Everyone got so panicked and started to take their stuff.” Explosions can be heard in video taken by Gibly of her and friends walking through the quickly emptying concert grounds, roughly two miles from the border. “Ima’le,” someone is heard saying, a common Israeli expression of fear or feeling startled. Gibly and the others didn’t know it, but less than two miles away, Gaza militants had also begun attacking Israeli tanks and soldiers. When attendees fled in their cars, Gibly said the roadways became clogged and no one could move. That’s when the gunshots began, she says. (CNN)

While the supreme leader’s post was a violation of X’s rules, the social media giant “determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Post to remain accessible.”