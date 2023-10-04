McCarthy Spills Why He Thinks Matt Gaetz Ousted Him as House Speaker
Tipsheet

'It's Disgusting!': GOP Rep Blasts This Text Message That Went Out Amid Effort to Oust McCarthy

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 04, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

GOP Rep. Garret Graves of Florida called out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for fundraising off his efforts to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the speakership.

Even though Republicans only have a slim majority in the lower chamber, Graves highlighted what conservatives have accomplished this year, which led him to wonder “what is going on.”

“What’s going on in this body? We have Freedom Works, Heritage, Chip Roy, and Jim Jordan say something is conservative,” but the few lawmakers who supported Gaetz’s effort now argue the opposite and are seen as being correct. 

“And all of a sudden, my phone keeps sending text messages,” Graves continued. “Text messages saying, ‘Hey, give me money.’ Oh, look at that. ‘Give me money, I filed a motion to vacate.’ Using official actions, official actions to raise money. It’s disgusting. It’s what’s disgusting about Washington.”

The Florida Republican wasn’t the only one to speak out about Gaetz’s fundraising. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was on Fox News when voting was underway, said the fundraising stunt “makes me uncomfortable.” 

 “I think when you’re doing things, you need to be doing it because it’s the right thing to do,” the GOP presidential candidate argued. “It shouldn’t be done with an eye towards trying to generate lists or trying to generate fundraising.”

Gaetz wasn't the only one to fundraise off the effort to oust McCarthy. 


