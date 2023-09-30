Bill Maher Admitted Ron DeSantis Did Something Better Which Will Drive Liberals Insane
Tipsheet

Here's What the Trump Campaign Is Now Calling on the RNC to Do After Second GOP Debate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 30, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich isn’t the only one calling on the Republican National Committee to cancel future debates. 

Trump adviser Chris LaCivita urged the RNC to end future debates and instead focus the GOP’s efforts on President Biden. 

“Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump,” LaCivita said in the statement, which was sent via email from Trump’s press office near the end of Wednesday’s event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. 

“President Trump has a 40- or 50-point lead in the primary election and a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election, and it’s clear that President Trump alone can defeat Biden,” the statement continued. “The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House.” 

While national surveys of the GOP primary show Trump with a substantial lead, polls of hypothetical matchups between Biden and the 45th president show the race is competitive.  

Gingrich also called on the RNC to pull the plug on future debates because he argued it's clear the "race is over." 

“Donald Trump will be the nominee, they might as well quit having the various debates because they don’t work, they’re not helping anybody, and I think that’s where we are," he said. "I think Trump will be the nominee and the question now for everybody is do you want to see Joe Biden reelected or do you want to help Donald Trump? There’s no middle ground here, I don’t think.” 

The third GOP debate is currently set to take place Nov. 8 in Miami. 

