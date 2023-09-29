It’s Time to Put Down Biden’s Dog
Gingrich on GOP Primary: 'This Race Is Over'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 29, 2023 2:00 PM

With former President Donald Trump far ahead of his GOP opponents in the polls and refusing to participate in the debates, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said there’s no point in having a third GOP debate.

Appearing on “The Ingraham Angle,” the Fox News contributor relayed a conversation he had with pollster Matt Towery, who told him that based on what he observed during Wednesday’s debate, the "race is over": 

“Donald Trump will be the nominee, they might as well quit having the various debates because they don’t work, they’re not helping anybody, and I think that’s where we are. I think Trump will be the nominee and the question now for everybody is do you want to see Joe Biden reelected or do you want to help Donald Trump? There’s no middle ground here, I don’t think.” 

Thus, Gingrich advised the Republican National Committee to “cancel the future debates and say, ‘Look, we recognize the objective fact that Trump will be the nominee. We want to work with him.'”

Gingrich pointed out that Trump is ahead by up to 43 points against some of his competitors, leaving no question that “he’s gonna be the nominee.”  

And not only that, Gingrich said he believes there's a good chance he wins the general election given the state of the economy and other issues currently facing America. 

He also predicted that the viewership numbers would be “worse” than the first debate, and if there were to be a third, “it will have virtually no viewership.”

Based on Nielsen Media Research data, Gingrich was correct. The second Republican presidential primary debate averaged 9.5 million viewers across Fox News Media’s channels as well as Univision, down from an average of 12.8 million viewers that the first debate garnered.


