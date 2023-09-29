Rand Paul Explains What He'll Do to Avoid a Shutdown

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is standing firm against funding for Ukraine in the upcoming spending bill, noting Thursday that a shutdown over this issue could be avoided if Americans are put first.

“To avoid a government shutdown, I will consent to an expedited vote on a clean CR without Ukraine aid on it. If leadership insists on funding another country’s government at the expense of our own government, all blame rests with their intransigence,” he wrote on X, referring to his threat to hold up a government funding bill in the Senate over the more than $6 billion it includes for Ukraine.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell don't seem willing to pull the Ukraine aid, with McConnell noting Wednesday that he's "comfortable" with what's included in the Senate bill.

"Anticipating Paul’s objections to speeding up the floor debate, leaders have told rank-and-file senators to expect to vote through Sunday to get the temporary funding measure through the Senate," The Hill reports. "It would fund the government until Nov. 17."

Paul spoke to Fox News's Laura Ingraham earlier this week about the issue, telling the host leadership had some serious "gall" to prioritize foreign workers.

“I am not going along with it, I will not allow my consent to let them push through more money for Ukraine, particularly when they have the gall to tell us they’re going to pay Ukrainian government workers while our workers go unpaid,” he said. “That is the height of gall and I won’t stand for it.”

