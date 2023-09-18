Hunter Biden's Attorneys Just Went Scorched Earth on IRS Whistleblowers
Tipsheet

How Americans Describe the State of the Economy Is a Warning Sign to Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 18, 2023 8:30 AM
Paul Vernon

No matter how often President Biden touts the state of the U.S. economy, most Americans just aren’t feeling it.

A recent Suffolk University Sawyer Business School/USA TODAY survey found three in four respondents offered up “words that reflected worry and worse” when asked which words describe the state of the economy in their lives.

Some include, “horrible,” “chaotic,” “sad,” “struggling,” and “scary.”

Only about 20 percent believe the economy is doing well and improving.


Economists have been admiring the strong job market and the "soft landing" that has eased inflation without tipping into a recession, at least so far, but the view from the kitchen table is considerably less rosy.

"My read of this data: There's no soft landing," said David Paleologos, director of Suffolk's Political Research Center.

By more than 3-1, 70%-22%, those surveyed said the economy was getting worse, not improving. (USA Today)

Despite the economic statistics, Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation, especially at the grocery check-out lane; household debt has increased while savings decreased; and they’ve cut back on unnecessary spending, like on dining out, new clothes, or vacations, the survey found. 

As Madeline reported recently, the same poll found most Americans trust former President Donald Trump to fix the economy in the years ahead over President Joe Biden, 47 percent to 36 percent.

