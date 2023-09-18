How Americans Describe the State of the Economy Is a Warning Sign to Biden

No matter how often President Biden touts the state of the U.S. economy, most Americans just aren’t feeling it.

A recent Suffolk University Sawyer Business School/USA TODAY survey found three in four respondents offered up “words that reflected worry and worse” when asked which words describe the state of the economy in their lives.

Some include, “horrible,” “chaotic,” “sad,” “struggling,” and “scary.”

Only about 20 percent believe the economy is doing well and improving.

Suffolk University Sawyer Business School/USA TODAY national survey:



Describe the economy:



Horrible/Terrible 22%

Bad/poor/weak 22%

Crashing/struggling 12%

Excellent/good/fine 11%

Growing/improving 7%

Chaotic/messy 6%https://t.co/BamOlPzLj7 — David Paleologos (@davidpaleologos) September 13, 2023





Economists have been admiring the strong job market and the "soft landing" that has eased inflation without tipping into a recession, at least so far, but the view from the kitchen table is considerably less rosy. "My read of this data: There's no soft landing," said David Paleologos, director of Suffolk's Political Research Center. By more than 3-1, 70%-22%, those surveyed said the economy was getting worse, not improving. (USA Today)

Despite the economic statistics, Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation, especially at the grocery check-out lane; household debt has increased while savings decreased; and they’ve cut back on unnecessary spending, like on dining out, new clothes, or vacations, the survey found.

Suffolk University Sawyer Business School/USA TODAY national poll.

Among households earning < $50,000 per year right now:

78% going out to eat less often

75% spending less on clothes

68% postponing travel/vacation

67% spending less on groceries

63% postponing home improvements — David Paleologos (@davidpaleologos) September 15, 2023

Suffolk University Sawyer Business School/USA TODAY national survey:



Economy:

Improving 22%

Getting worse 70%



Your cost of living :

Easing 4%

Rising 84%



Your current level of savings:

Saved more 12%

Saved less 28%

Saved same 28%

Cut into savings to pay bills 30% — David Paleologos (@davidpaleologos) September 13, 2023

As Madeline reported recently, the same poll found most Americans trust former President Donald Trump to fix the economy in the years ahead over President Joe Biden, 47 percent to 36 percent.