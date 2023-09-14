Why Some on the Left Are Melting Down Over the New DWTS Lineup

“Dancing With the Stars” isn’t typically a controversial show, though it was subject to at least one conservative boycott for selecting a transgender star in season 13. If you’ve never seen it, the premise is exactly as its name suggests: celebrities are paired with professional dancers who compete against other duos. Sometimes the celebs stun, other times they’re a total flop.

Fans of the show look forward to when a new season’s celeb lineup is announced but with the introduction of Season 32’s stars, some on the left had a meltdown over one name tied to the conservative movement—or so they thought.

Actor and comedian Matt Walsh, best known for his role as Mike McLintock in "Veep," was erroneously believed to be The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, prompting fierce backlash against the show.

The conservative commentator had fun with the confusion.

I announced a few months ago that I had to miss some shows in order to work on some big projects. Now you all know about one of them. Super nervous for this, but excited https://t.co/DwwqIdvLjR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

They gave me a platform so that I can dance on it. Why is this so confusing? pic.twitter.com/qfDZzDt16f — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

One of the reasons I love dance is that I can take all of this doubt and negativity, channel it into my art, and turn it into something beautiful pic.twitter.com/SOV9HtLP5b — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

Really disappointed in these reactions. Dancing is my passion and I would hope that it could transcend political barriers. All I want to do is tell my story and speak what’s in my heart through dance. pic.twitter.com/rj3bucs7l7 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

I agree that there’s a conflict of interest but I’m willing to put it aside for the sake of dance https://t.co/PcXjHJg01V — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

There is no other Matt Walsh. I am the only one. The last of the Matt Walshes. https://t.co/WVQkFVKQub — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023



