Why Some on the Left Are Melting Down Over the New DWTS Lineup

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 14, 2023 10:30 AM

“Dancing With the Stars” isn’t typically a controversial show, though it was subject to at least one conservative boycott for selecting a transgender star in season 13. If you’ve never seen it, the premise is exactly as its name suggests: celebrities are paired with professional dancers who compete against other duos. Sometimes the celebs stun, other times they’re a total flop. 

Fans of the show look forward to when a new season’s celeb lineup is announced but with the introduction of Season 32’s stars, some on the left had a meltdown over one name tied to the conservative movement—or so they thought.

Actor and comedian Matt Walsh, best known for his role as Mike McLintock in "Veep," was erroneously believed to be The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, prompting fierce backlash against the show. 

The conservative commentator had fun with the confusion. 

