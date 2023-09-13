No, A Virginia Democrat's Sex Acts Weren't 'Leaked'
GOP Rep 'Unloads' on Reporter Who Claims There's No Evidence of Biden Corruption

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 13, 2023 9:15 AM

GOP Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania gave a reporter an earful on Tuesday after she suggested Republicans don’t have evidence against President Biden to justify an impeachment inquiry. 

"Can I just ask, what actual evidence do you have as opposed to allegations to show to the American people that would merit an actual impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden, and prove that today isn’t just about –"

 "Oh, I don’t know,” he interjected. 

The reporter continued, asking if McCarthy was pursuing this "for the sake of enacting political revenge for the impeachment of Donald Trump." 

Perry fired back, insisting the impeachment inquiry is not a tit-for-tat move.  

"This isn’t about political revenge. We have the bank accounts. We can see – ma’am – you can see that the homes that the Bidens own can’t be afforded on a congressional or a Senate salary." 

The Republican continued, “You also understand that it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. Those things aren’t normal. That’s not normal to have 20 shell companies. These things are not normal, and it alludes to not only just widespread corruption, but money laundering, if not influence-peddling itself."

He also touched on then-Vice President Biden getting Victor Shokin fired—the top Ukraine prosecutor who was looking into his son’s business dealings in the country.

"And we also have the vice president at the time on record saying that the prosecutor was fired. Well, son of a b----, the prosecutor was fired. Because the prosecutor was going after the company that his son was working on,” Perry said. 

"That’s what we have," he added. "If you can’t see that. If you are that blind – I’ll turn it over to the attorneys.”

As he turned to walk away, the reporter claimed Americans “can’t see that,” and just believe “it’s political revenge.”

And to that, Perry shot back, “It's because you don’t report on it!”


