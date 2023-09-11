Conservatives Remind Chuck Todd of His Real Legacy After His Last Time Hosting 'Meet the Press'

Chuck Todd hosted his last “Meet the Press” on Sunday and announced he’s passing the baton to Kristen Welker, who previously served as NBC News’s White House correspondent.

“As you may have heard, after nine years and more than 430 broadcasts, today is my final Sunday in the moderator chair,” Todd said. “To say that this has been the honor and privilege of my lifetime is an understatement. This is simply the pinnacle of political journalism and something my younger self never imagined. No matter how much of a grind the current political grind is wearing me down on any given day, I still have had a ‘pinch me, I can’t believe it’ feeling every time I’ve had my name introduced as the moderator on the longest running show in the history television.”

Welker, who has covered three administrations, said she’s “ready” to take on “this monumental, important role.”

“I’ve traveled all over the world with all of these presidents, and I really want to bring that to the show every Sunday to make sure that we are giving our viewers the information that they need,” she continued. “And now, my beat, by the way, is all of Washington, the campaign trail and, frankly, the world, and I want to be asking those tough questions and I want to be making you proud, I want to be building on the legacy of this show.”

Welker will become the second female and first black host of the program.

On social media, conservatives pointed out Todd left the show in a worse state than he found it - a topic the host joked about during his remarks.

“In fact, I used to joke my goal is not to be the last moderator of the longest-running show in American history, and I’ve achieved that goal and then some," he said.

Chuck Todd took over Meet The Press as the #1 show.



Today it is in last place. https://t.co/S75V16WfLn — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 10, 2023

I always note final shows, and much of #ChuckTodd’s gratitude here is appropriate. But when he claims to have “educated” viewers, and seeks to continue bringing clarity (!) to our political divides, that’s gag-reflex stuff. https://t.co/18pLumEi5j — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) September 10, 2023

Chuck Todd drove "Meet the Press" off the cliff. https://t.co/GATdpHVFTP — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 10, 2023

Chuck Todd is finally leaving NBC's Meet The Press after nearly a decade of campaigning for Democrats and promoting a radical left-wing agenda.



Here's a look back at some of his worst moments

(🎥 @Banned_Bill) pic.twitter.com/Qbb83deD1A — Media Research Center (@theMRC) September 8, 2023

Actually I think this will be your legacy, Mr. Todd (his cameo appears at the end) https://t.co/7aBRKd8Wbv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2023



