'My Worst Nightmare': Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Flood NYC Schools on First Day

It wasn’t back-to-school as normal this week in the Big Apple. Schools in the city were pushed beyond capacity due to more than 21,000 newly enrolled illegal immigrants entering the education system.

On Thursday, the line to get inside Newcomers High School in Long Island City wrapped around the block and forced some students to a facility across the street because the building’s max capacity had been reached.

“They should have worked this out two days ago!” a frustrated teacher told the New York Post.

One student, 14-year-old George Kara Lekas, talked to the Post about the chaotic scene as he and his classmates had to wait for a principal to usher them across the street since the school was inundated with illegal immigrants.

“They gave us crap! No information!” Lekas said. “I’m getting a late start and I left early! I’m two subway stops away. I mean, look at this? I’m going to try and transfer into the Academy of American Studies, like as soon as I can!”

Another 14-year-old student, Alex Gonzalez, said this was his "worst nightmare."

“I wanted to get here early because I’m new. I’m going to be lost and so are all of these guys? I think they should have let them come a day before. I hate being stuck in crowds and this is definitely my worst nightmare. I’m just going to be going crazy!”

Prior to the start of the new school year teachers were given a “pathetic” memo on how to handle the new illegal immigrant students.

The 2-page missive, entitled “Guidance on Project Open Arms,” tells teachers they are on their own when it comes to procuring supplies for migrants and says it’s their responsibility to find teachers who can communicate with the students, most of whom speak no English. It doesn’t even tell local school leaders how many migrants will show up on day one. “Principals have been preparing their schools for weeks and months and to get something two days in advance seems delinquent on the part of the DOE,” said Craig Slutzkin, a DOE parent who sits on the Community Education Council for District 2, which has saw a large influx of migrant students last year. (New York Post)

The chaotic start to the school year comes after Mayor Eric Adams warned that the illegal immigrant crisis will "destroy" New York City.