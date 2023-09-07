The Stories Big Tech Targeted As 'Dangerous,' 'Derogatory,' or 'Unreliable/Harmful' in Aug...
New Poll Shows Americans Aren't Buying Biden's Lies About His Business Partnership With...
After Disastrous First Run, Biden Has a New Nominee for FAA Administrator
Congressman Vows to Sue If Biden Slaps On New Mask Mandates
Here's What a Gun Safe Company Did to Help the FBI Arrest a...
Ernst Is Taking Action to Reverse Biden's Latest Out-of-Touch School Guidance
Jim Banks Is Taking Another Step to Protect Americans From Woke ESG Nonsense
You'll Never Guess Where Chicago Suburb Residents Will Host 'Poverty Simulation'
Dunes Sagebrush Lizard ESA Classification– Hurting Texas Oil and Gas, School Children
Texas Must Remove Floating Border Barrier, Judge Rules
Absurd Attacks Against Tuberville 'Strengthen His Resolve' in Fighting Pentagon's Abortion...
Dr. Fauci Doubles Down on Face Mask Double Speak
Hoo Boy: New Evidence Raises Serious New Questions About Fauci's Honesty and Ethics
A 'Trans Inmate' Was Allowed in a Female Prison in NJ. Guess What...
Tipsheet

What KJP Got Wrong About Gas Prices

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 07, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend oil production cuts – an announcement that came a day earlier when the Kingdom said its current reduction of 1 million barrels per day would remain for another three months, though it would be subject to monthly review. Russia also made a similar decision to extend its voluntary reduction in oil exports until the end of the year. 

Jean-Pierre used the opportunity to tout this summer's gas prices.

Q    … [W]hat’s your reaction to that?  How does that complicate your effort to lower gas prices? 
 
 MS. JEAN-PIERRE:  So, look, it — it doesn’t complicate our efforts.  We’ve been very clear.  The President has said at the — at the — at the top, or the center, of his economic policy is lowering costs for Americans, right?  And — and so, our focus is going to be abou- — about American consumers, how we can continue to do that. 

If you look at what we’ve been able to do th- — from last summer to this summer — lowering gas prices by a — by a dollar twenty cents — that is — that is because of the work that this administration has done.  And so, we’re always going to be focused on how — what — you know, what — what steps we can take to continue to lower prices for Americans. (White House transcript

The current national average for regular gas is at $3.80 per gallon, according to AAA, higher than this time last year when the average stood at $3.76. As Bloomberg notes, pump prices are also at the highest seasonal level in over a decade.

Recommended

Texas Ordered to Remove Buoys From Rio Grande. Here's What Abbott Did Next. Leah Barkoukis

While average prices were down earlier this summer from their high last year during the late spring/early summer when prices peaked at $5.01 per gallon in June, they're still far above where they were the day President Biden took office, when the national average was $2.39, according to AAA.  

If trends continue, the issue is one Republicans will capitalize on during the election cycle, as they are already doing. 


Tags: GAS PRICES KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Ordered to Remove Buoys From Rio Grande. Here's What Abbott Did Next. Leah Barkoukis
Stop Dooming Kurt Schlichter
DeSantis Claps Back at Voter Who Blames Him for Mass Shooting Townhall Staff
Never Hire Anyone Who Looks Like They’d Be a Lawsuit to Fire Derek Hunter
A 'Trans Inmate' Was Allowed in a Female Prison in NJ. Guess What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
The Stories Big Tech Targeted As 'Dangerous,' 'Derogatory,' or 'Unreliable/Harmful' in August Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Texas Ordered to Remove Buoys From Rio Grande. Here's What Abbott Did Next. Leah Barkoukis