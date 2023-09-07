What KJP Got Wrong About Gas Prices

During a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend oil production cuts – an announcement that came a day earlier when the Kingdom said its current reduction of 1 million barrels per day would remain for another three months, though it would be subject to monthly review. Russia also made a similar decision to extend its voluntary reduction in oil exports until the end of the year.

Jean-Pierre used the opportunity to tout this summer's gas prices.

Q … [W]hat’s your reaction to that? How does that complicate your effort to lower gas prices?



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, it — it doesn’t complicate our efforts. We’ve been very clear. The President has said at the — at the — at the top, or the center, of his economic policy is lowering costs for Americans, right? And — and so, our focus is going to be abou- — about American consumers, how we can continue to do that. If you look at what we’ve been able to do th- — from last summer to this summer — lowering gas prices by a — by a dollar twenty cents — that is — that is because of the work that this administration has done. And so, we’re always going to be focused on how — what — you know, what — what steps we can take to continue to lower prices for Americans. (White House transcript)

Karine Jean-Pierre claims gas prices are down by $1.20 "from last summer to this summer."



That isn't true — gas prices are HIGHER today than they were a year ago.pic.twitter.com/lpBwWSOfmg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2023

The current national average for regular gas is at $3.80 per gallon, according to AAA, higher than this time last year when the average stood at $3.76. As Bloomberg notes, pump prices are also at the highest seasonal level in over a decade.

CNN REPORTER: "Gas prices are hovering around historic highs for this time of the year."



Bidenomics in action, folks. pic.twitter.com/AU5IEd814O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 31, 2023

While average prices were down earlier this summer from their high last year during the late spring/early summer when prices peaked at $5.01 per gallon in June, they're still far above where they were the day President Biden took office, when the national average was $2.39, according to AAA.

If trends continue, the issue is one Republicans will capitalize on during the election cycle, as they are already doing.

Gas prices are at historic highs heading into Labor Day weekend. Under Biden, they've been high for years. pic.twitter.com/TX1CujigOD — GOP (@GOP) August 31, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre brags about "lowering gas prices ... because of the work that this administration has done."



