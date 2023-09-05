DeSantis Asks the Media a Key Question About Their Coverage of the Maui...
How Burning Man Turned Into a Nightmare, Though Organizers Disagree
Bill Maher's Comments About Murders in Chicago Is Going to Get Him in...
Anti-Trump Forces Are Chucking a Legal Hail Mary in a Last-Ditch Attempt to...
We Need to Be on Covid Watch With Joe Biden Again
Why Barack Obama Is Probably Supremely Annoyed With Joe Biden Right Now
The Media Deserves All Of Your Scorn And More
Kyle Mills’ Code Red Is A Bullet Train To High Adventure
More Climate Fiction
Report Claims Dems in 'Panic' Mode Over State Party in Pennsylvania
Is Joe Biden an Illegitimate President?
Success: Greg Abbott's Migrant-Busing 'Stunt' Continues to Deliver Hard Lessons to 'Sanctu...
No, Jennifer Rubin, John Eastman’s Defense is Not Doing Poorly
Elon Musk Threatens to Sue the Anti-Defamation League
Tipsheet

Hurricane Idalia May Have Passed, But Now Florida EV Owners Have Something Else to Worry About

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 05, 2023 7:00 AM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

Electric vehicles are catching on fire after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida last week.

According to local reports, at least two Tesla EVs ignited after saltwater from the storm surge damaged their batteries and other electrical components. One vehicle lit up in Pinellas Park and another car fire occurred in Palm Harbor. 

“Carfax says owners need to understand the fire risk doesn’t go away after their EV dries out,” ABC Actions News told viewers. 

“The salt water that is flooding can get into the battery and dry there and once it dries it creates what federal safety officials call bridges between cells and that can lead to fires and those fires can come anywhere from days to weeks later and once an EV catches fire it is incredible difficult to put it out,” said Patrick Olsen of Carfax. 

After Hurricane Ian, 21 electric vehicles caught fire in the state, prompting officials to warn residents ahead of Idalia's approach. 

“We saw a number of fires associated with EVs from Hurricane Ian. We know that the saltwater from storm surge can compromise these batteries, causing fires which cannot be easily suppressed,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said at the time. 

“The best fire teams can do is keep water on the battery until the fuel burns out. If you’re evacuating and leaving an EV, or other lithium ion powered devices like scooters or golf carts in your garage, you’re creating a real fire threat for your home, your communities, and first responders," he added. "Take this threat seriously. If there’s even a small risk of your EV being impacted by storm surge, move it to higher ground before it’s too late.”

Recommended

Bill Maher's Comments About Murders in Chicago Is Going to Get Him in Trouble Matt Vespa

One home that managed to survive Ian ended up burning to the ground because of a saltwater-damaged EV. 

EV vehicle owners are being advised to park affected cars at least 50 feet away from any structures that could catch fire. 

Tags: FLORIDA CLIMATE CHANGE ELECTRIC CARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher's Comments About Murders in Chicago Is Going to Get Him in Trouble Matt Vespa
DeSantis Asks the Media a Key Question About Their Coverage of the Maui Wildfires Matt Vespa
Why Barack Obama Is Probably Supremely Annoyed With Joe Biden Right Now Matt Vespa
How This College Football Game Ended Is Simply Unreal Matt Vespa
Is Joe Biden an Illegitimate President? Allen West
Turnabout Is Fair Play And Also Both Fun And Essential Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Bill Maher's Comments About Murders in Chicago Is Going to Get Him in Trouble Matt Vespa