Iranian Weightlifter Banned From Sport for Life Over This 'Simple Act of Human Decency'

An Iranian weightlifter was banned from the sport for life despite placing second at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Poland and breaking a world in the process.

Mostafa Rajaei, who fell just short of the top spot in the men’s over-35 age group in the 240 lb division, nevertheless broke a world record for a clean-and-jerk, which was set in 2014 by Hungary’s Ferenc Gyurkovics at 428 lbs.

“I could not work well because of the pain in my elbow,” he said in a translated Instagram post. “But in the two beats of God and gratitude, I became the first, and moved the world record by one kilogram [2 lbs].

“I came in second overall. Thanks to all dears who helped me in this way,” he added.

Despite his successes, Rajaei’s “unforgivable” error was that he shook hands and took a photo with the third-place finisher, Israel’s Maksim Svirsky. Iran prohibits contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes.

“The weightlifting federation bans athlete Mostafa Rajaei for life from entering all sports facilities in the country and dismisses the head of the delegation for the competition, Hamid Salehinia,” the body said in a statement reported by state news agency IRNA.

This isn’t the first time Iranian athletes have been banned from competition.

According to the New York Post, “Young chess prodigy Alireza Firouzja left Iran after the sport’s federation banned him from playing in the 2019 world championship for fear he would face an Israeli player. He is now a naturalized French citizen.”

Rajaei’s punishment was blasted on social media.

"A simple act of human decency should not have to be an act of bravery," said Ted Deutch, CEO of American Jewish Committee. "The Iranian regime must stop its targeting of athletes."

