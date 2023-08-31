'It's a Lie': Hungarian PM Smacks Down This Narrative About the War in Ukraine

The narrative that Ukraine is winning the war against Russia is more than just a misunderstanding, it’s a “lie,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired on X this week.

“It’s impossible,” he added.

“Everybody who's in politics and understand[s] the logic, the figures, the data—no way,” he emphasized, noting that when it comes to manpower, “Russians are far stronger, far more numerous.”

But if any Western nation were to send boots on the ground to Ukraine, “that would mean a direct war between the West and Russia and we are in a third world war immediately,” he said. “So it’s a very dangerous moment now.”

Confirming that that outcome is "obvious" to Orbán, the prime minister said, "absolutely."

"Not for me, everybody on the street, all the ordinary citizens" believe that, too, he said. "The third world war [is] knocking on our door, so we have to be very, very careful."

Asked what he would do about the war if he were in charge of NATO, Orbán advised, "Call back Trump! That's the only way out."

"You can criticize him for many reasons … but … the best foreign policy of the recent several decades belongs to him," Orbán continued. "He did not initiate any new war … and if he would have been the president at the moment of the Russian invasion [of Ukraine], it would be not possible to do that by the Russians.”

“Trump is the man who can save the Western world― and probably the human beings in the world as well.”

Ep. 20 Hungary shares a border with Ukraine. We traveled to Budapest to speak with the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán. pic.twitter.com/LOzpMrQNIz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 29, 2023







