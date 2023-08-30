'Extremely Dangerous': Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall in Florida
We Were All Waiting for the Left to Voice This Terrible Opinion on...
The Post-Debate State of Play
Photos: How Tampa Bay Prepared for Hurricane Idalia
Control Versus Choice
Trump's Enemies Come Up With New Scheme to Take Him Out
Chicago News Crew Reporting on Robberies Gets Robbed at Gunpoint
Colorado School Board Hands Victory to Child Sporting a Gadsden Flag on Backpack
Democrat-Affiliated PAC Supports Manchin in New Ad by Linking Him to Top GOP...
Oh, the Tangled Web Biden Weaves
The Media Is About to Bury This School Shooting Story
When Radical Leftists Support Children Identifying As Minotaurs, You Know That Sanity Will...
Trump Can and Will Pardon All
Ethnic Grievances Fuel US Involvement in the Ukraine War
Tipsheet

CNN Post on X Gets Wrecked by Community Notes

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 30, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

A CNN post on X was slapped with a community note on Tuesday for a misleading headline on an international story.

“Two men in Uganda are facing separate charges of ‘aggravated homosexuality,’ an offense punishable by death under the country’s controversial new anti-gay laws,” the summary to its report that bears a similar headline.

Readers have to open the article to see the important details:

Two men in Uganda are facing separate charges of “aggravated homosexuality,” an offense punishable by death under the country’s controversial new anti-gay laws.

A 20-year-old man in the district of Soroti in eastern Uganda was charged on August 18 after he allegedly, “performed unlawful sexual intercourse with one [man] aged 41 with a disability,” Jacqueline Okui, spokesperson for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions told CNN.

“Aggravated homosexuality,” according to the much-criticized act, involves incest, sex with children, as well as people with disabilities or the elderly. 

The act, signed into law in May, also outlaws gay marriage in Uganda and it punishes same-sex acts with life imprisonment.

It has been decades since Uganda last carried out an execution, but its longtime President Yoweri Museveni had threatened in 2018 to resume state assent for capital punishment. [...]

Another man was charged with “aggravated homosexuality” last month in Jinja district in eastern Uganda for allegedly performing “a sexual act with a child aged 12 of the same sex,” according to Okui. (CNN)

Recommended

The Media Is About to Bury This School Shooting Story Mia Cathell

That led to community notes explaining the context. 

Tags: FACT CHECK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media Is About to Bury This School Shooting Story Mia Cathell
Trump's Enemies Come Up With New Scheme to Take Him Out Byron York
We Were All Waiting for the Left to Voice This Terrible Opinion on the Maui Wildfires Matt Vespa
Watch This Mom Absolutely Rip a School Staffer Who Was Offended By Her Son's Backpack Badge Matt Vespa
Colorado School Board Hands Victory to Child Sporting a Gadsden Flag on Backpack Leah Barkoukis
Here's Where Joe Biden Will Be on Anniversary of 9/11 Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Media Is About to Bury This School Shooting Story Mia Cathell