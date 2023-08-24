The One GOP Candidate That Got Praise From Trump During Debate

While former President Trump was largely critical of his GOP rivals during the first debate in Milwaukee, he did have praise for one Republican candidate.

“This answer gave Vivek Ramaswamy a big WIN in the debate because of a thing called TRUTH,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Thank you Vivek!”

Not surprisingly, the short clip Trump shared was of the 38-year-old entrepreneur praising him.

“Let’s just speak the truth. President Trump, I believe, was the best president of the 21st century. It’s a fact,” Ramaswamy said.

President Trump praises Vivek Ramaswamy. pic.twitter.com/HZAKDVfjHo — Michael Algarin🇺🇸 (@michaelralgarin) August 24, 2023

Ramaswamy was the first Republican on stage Wednesday evening to shoot his hand up when moderator Bret Baier asked whether the candidates would support Trump as the GOP presidential nominee if he's convicted in a court of law.

Others, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, took a few seconds to look at how the others on stage were responding in what critics say was a "devastating" moment.

WOW - Ron had to check out the rest of the stage to decide whether or not to raise his hand.



Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/Vt4iantXg3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2023

Trump did not have kind words for many of the other candidates.

"'Aida' was a joke tonight. He’s over!" Trump said of former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“Chris Christie was horrible tonight. He was booed at a level never seen before at such a debate. He should have walked off the stage - Nobody wanted to hear from him!” Trump said of the former New Jersey governor.

"DeSanctimonious was a 'BOMB' tonight, especially with his softball interview with Sean Hannity. This guy has totally forgotten his past. Who cares!?!?" the former president commented about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump opted to skip Wednesday's debate in favor of a sit-down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X, which has garnered a jaw-dropping number of views so far.