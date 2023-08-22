Biden Redistributes Student Loan Debt...Again
Did Biden Just Fall Asleep During a Maui Fire Event?
Trump Announces When He’ll Surrender to Authorities in Georgia
RNC Says These Candidates Actually Qualified for the First Primary Debate
Law Professor: Democrats Aren't Laughing About the Hunter Biden Scandal Anymore
What Some GOP Candidates Are Saying After Not Qualifying for the Debate
Here's What the Democrats' Response to the First GOP Debate Looks Like
US Military Reportedly Plans to Lower Yet Another Standard Amid Recruiting Slump
'Absolute Insanity': These Pandemic Practices Make a Comeback at One Southern College
Can Trump Win Next Year?
Fox News Gives Trump Surrogates Some Unwelcome News Ahead of First GOP Primary...
Alabama Law Banning Irreversible Trans Care for Minors Can Take Effect, Federal Court...
Is Unemployment Really Too Low?
As Trump Skips GOP Debates, What If Biden Refuses to Debate Him Next...
Tipsheet

The One Thing Bill Maher Is Urging Vivek Ramaswamy to Stop Doing on the Campaign Trail

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 22, 2023 10:30 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Liberal comedian Bill Maher recently sat down with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for his “Club Random” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including the Trump indictments, big tech, marijuana, and more.

In one friendly exchange, Maher even offered some advice to the entrepreneur who’s taken part in a number of activities on the campaign trail that he admitted make his staff “nervous.”

In addition to playing tennis shirtless and playing Richard Nixon’s piano, Ramaswamy has broken out into rapping Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”   

As conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong asked when posting video from the Iowa State Fair, is this “based or cringe?”

From Maher’s perspective, it's the latter.

“Don't do that again," Maher advised.

"Oh, why not?" Ramaswamy wondered. 

"Because it didn't turn out well for Kendall Roy on ‘Succession,'" Maher responded, referencing the HBO show. 

"Guys who are not rappers rapping is just-- I'm telling you just as a friend," Maher continued. 

Recommended

Tucker’s Latest Episode Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis

"My view, Bill, is I do what I feel like doing at that moment," Ramaswamy said.

"Yes, that's the problem," Maher replied. "The idea of president ‘I do what I want at whatever moment' is not, like, an appealing thing. I see why your team is trying to take you away--just the rapping. Tennis is great."

At another point in the interview Maher complimented Ramaswamy as a "good talker" and a "likable guy."

"I think you really could go far," he told the candidate. 

According to RealClearPolitics' average of national polling, Ramaswamy, at 7.1 percent, trails former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential primary. 

Tags: BILL MAHER 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker’s Latest Episode Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis
Law Professor: Democrats Aren't Laughing About the Hunter Biden Scandal Anymore Matt Vespa
Biden Redistributes Student Loan Debt...Again Katie Pavlich
Did Biden Just Fall Asleep During a Maui Fire Event? Katie Pavlich
In California This Weekend, We Saw, Again, How Easy It Is to Panic Americans Dennis Prager
Don’t Be A Useful Idiot John Nantz

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker’s Latest Episode Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis