RFK Jr. Has a Bombshell Explanation About Those Bio-Labs in Ukraine

Tucker Carlson posted his latest episode on Monday, a roughly hour and a half sit-down with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in which the two discussed a wide range of topics including Ukraine, bio-labs, and who is responsible for his uncle’s assassination.

On the subject of bio-labs, the former Fox News host brought up how Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland acknowledged that Ukraine “has biological research facilities.” Carlson asked Kennedy why the U.S. would provide funds for such labs, prompting a lengthy explanation from the Democrat.

“Because we’re developing bioweapons,” RFK Jr. claimed, before getting into the history of the move.

“When the Patriot Act reopened the bioweapon armories in 2001, the Pentagon began putting a lot of money into bioweapons but they were nervous at the time” about violating the Geneva Conventions, he explained.

“So they transferred the authority for biosecurity to one agency in the HHS [Health and Human Services], called the [National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Disease] run by Anthony Fauci, so Anthony Fauci got all the responsibility for bioweapons development. He got at that time a 68 percent raise from the Pentagon in order to do that work. And that’s why he was the highest paid official in the American government.”

In bioweapon work, Kennedy said a vaccine needs to be developed simultaneously because “in order to deploy one offensively you need a vaccine to counter it…so those two things are developed through a field of science called gain of function…”

He went on to claim there are “36,000 what are called life scientists but they’re actually death scientists who are now employed full time in developing microbes that ... can be used to kill people.”

Labs were built all over the U.S., he said, but in 2014 three microbes escaped and the public became aware of it and Congress even held hearings about the leaks.

“Three hundred scientists wrote President Obama and said ‘you’ve got to shut down Anthony Fauci because he’s gonna create a microbe that will cause a global pandemic.’ And so Obama …shut down the 18 worst of Anthony Fauci’s experiments … but instead of obeying that law Anthony Fauci shifted a lot of his operations off shore…” with most ending up in Wuhan and Ukraine.

