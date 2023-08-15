Is This the Most Absurd Trump Indictment Yet?
Budweiser Gets Humiliated at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 15, 2023 7:30 AM

The boycott against Bud Light over its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney this spring is showing no signs of stopping, with beer distributors acknowledging that consumers have likely left the brand for good “and that’s how it’s going to be.”

If the recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is any indication, that distributor is right. 

During the 10-day event, in which hundreds of thousands of bikers head to the South Dakota city each year to ride, enjoy parties and concerts, and sightsee, the Budweiser beer garage was dead.  

Multiple videos posted on social media from different days showed the same empty spot, despite how jam packed the surrounding areas were. 

While Bud Light is taking the biggest hit, several Anheuser-Busch brands have been impacted, including Budweiser, Busch Light, and Natural Light. 

Anheuser-Busch recently announced it was laying off hundreds of corporate employees amid the boycott and is even slashing its craft beer portfolio. 

The boycott started April 1, when Mulvaney announced the partnership on social media for his celebration of "365 days of girlhood." The trans influencer also posted another social media video of himself drinking a Bud Light in a bathtub. 

