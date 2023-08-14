The Associated Press Has More Bad News for Biden's Economic Agenda
Folks Were Not a Fan of This Cow's Name at the Wisconsin State...
Wait, What Did Michigan Just Hand Over to the FBI?
Joe Biden Decided to Torch His Reputation for Empathy Over the Weekend
Why Hawaiian Authorities Could Face Brutal Scrutiny in the Aftermath of Destructive Wildfi...
Why I Soured On Trump
'Brazen' Smash-and-Grab Mob Hit a California Nordstrom Over the Weekend
Woman Behind 'Not Real' Viral Plane Incident Breaks Her Silence
NBC's 'Meet the Press' Has a Warning for Joe Over Hunter Biden...
The Tenacious and the Timid
Rising Support For An American First Agenda
Dem Governor Signs Another Radical Gun Control Bill Into Law
Impeachment of Joe Biden Is Overdue and Opens New Levels of Discovery
A Risk-Free Society Is a Failed Society
Tipsheet

Why Critics Say What Skittles Has Done Is Much Worse Than Bud Light's Partnership With Mulvaney

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 14, 2023 10:00 AM

Conservatives are threatening to give Skittles the Bud Light treatment after the candy company released its product in woke new LGBTQ packaging. 

Some of the phrases found on the new wrappers say, “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Joy is Resistance.”

According to reports, Skittles partnered with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation to create the new look. This is the fourth year the candy company, which is owned by Mars, has partnered with the group.

GLAAD defended its work with Skittles.

“The ongoing support and partnership we receive from Skittles helps us advance our critical mission to further dialogue that leads to cultural change,” Melissa Harris, VP of strategic partnerships for GLAAD, said in a statement, reports the New York Post. “Skittles’ mission this year to spotlight LGBTQ+ stories is a profound initiative that can maximize awareness, support and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community while advancing diversity and inclusion.”

Critics argue the packaging is much worse than Bud Light's partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney because unlike the beer brand, Skittles is marketing its product to children. 

Recommended

Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter


Tags: LGBT WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter
Wait, What Did Michigan Just Hand Over to the FBI? Matt Vespa
The Associated Press Has More Bad News for Biden's Economic Agenda Spencer Brown
Records Reveal Fauci, Others Made Over $300 Million From the Covid Pandemic While Americans Suffered Sarah Arnold
NBC's 'Meet the Press' Has a Warning for Joe Over Hunter Biden Probe Leah Barkoukis
Why I Soured On Trump Scott Morefield

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter