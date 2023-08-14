Why Critics Say What Skittles Has Done Is Much Worse Than Bud Light's Partnership With Mulvaney

Conservatives are threatening to give Skittles the Bud Light treatment after the candy company released its product in woke new LGBTQ packaging.

Some of the phrases found on the new wrappers say, “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Joy is Resistance.”

According to reports, Skittles partnered with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation to create the new look. This is the fourth year the candy company, which is owned by Mars, has partnered with the group.

GLAAD defended its work with Skittles.

“The ongoing support and partnership we receive from Skittles helps us advance our critical mission to further dialogue that leads to cultural change,” Melissa Harris, VP of strategic partnerships for GLAAD, said in a statement, reports the New York Post. “Skittles’ mission this year to spotlight LGBTQ+ stories is a profound initiative that can maximize awareness, support and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community while advancing diversity and inclusion.”

Critics argue the packaging is much worse than Bud Light's partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney because unlike the beer brand, Skittles is marketing its product to children.

.@Skittles is trying to turn your kids into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists. Their packaging also features a drag queen.



Skittles have gone completely woke. pic.twitter.com/jjlkc7uOaL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2023

