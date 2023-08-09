Sununu Predicts What Could Stop Biden From Being the Dem Nominee

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday there is a good chance President Biden will not be on the ballot in the 2024 general election and predicted how events could unfold to lead to that scenario.

“I think there’s a greater than 50 percent chance he’s not on the ballot come November of ’24,” the Republican told Fox News’ Sandra Smith.

“Either he’s going to go through the primary process effectively unchallenged,” Sununu said. “A year from now, he’s going to collect all the delegates. His health is not going to be good. He can always use that as a reason to step out and basically tell all of his delegates to go for somebody else and kind of be the kingmaker. It wouldn’t be unheard of for the Democrats to try to manipulate their convention that way. They’ve done that before.”

The governor also presented another scenario that could result in Biden out of the picture in 2024.

“The other opportunity is somebody comes in this fall,” Sununu continued. “Now, I think if an opponent were to challenge him this fall, it’s probably going to be a self-funder. It’s probably going to be somebody with a little bit of name ID nationally and maybe even someone who isn’t a politician.”

While he doesn’t think any Democrat governors would step in, Sununu said “they’re probably just hoping to be coronated by Joe and Jill Biden next summer. But I’m predicting probably at least one, if not two people still jump in this fall, challenge him right here in New Hampshire, and make a run at it.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu doesn't think that Biden will be the Democrat Party nominee in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Tr3DThjlhV — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 8, 2023



