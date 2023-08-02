The Timeline of DOJ's Indictments Is Raising Suspicions
Tipsheet

MSNBC Medical Contributor Calls for Bringing Back This Pandemic Practice

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 02, 2023

With hospital admissions for COVID cases trending upwards, MSNBC rolled out its medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel to discuss what Americans should do to protect themselves.

“If you’ve noticed more of your friends, neighbors, loved ones are testing positive for COVID-19, you’re not alone. According to the CDC, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 12 percent from last week, and while we’re nowhere near previous levels it’s still raising concerns,” host José Díaz-Balart began. “What’s going on, what are you seeing?”

"Let me start with good news. We are not seeing anywhere near the dramatic rises we have seen in previous summers or previous years, and that's good news,” the former Obama official replied “That's because a large part of the population has already been infected or vaccinated or both, several times. So, what I think people need to know is that I would just put people on alert that being in those crowded spaces, think about the cost of a cold, and sometimes many people do not have any symptoms.”

She then argued Americans should bring back the pandemic-era practice of masking. 

“A mask can be your best friend,” she continued. “Back in time we had it in the back of our coats and pockets and backpacks. Time to bring them out again, and especially as the school season starts. We don't want to see kids missing school for things we could have prevented."


