Missouri Republicans Blast the State's Dem Party Over Now-Deleted Tweet About Trump Supporter's Home

The Missouri Democrat Party deleted a tweet suggesting a Trump supporter’s home should be lit on fire.

Responding to a tweet asking what one would do if a house adorned with Trump flags were their next-door neighbor, the state’s Democratic Party referenced the lyrics to “The Roof is on Fire” by Rock Master Scott & the Dynamic Three.

"The roof, the roof, the roof is on [fire] we don’t need no water, let the ‘insert your word,’ burn!" the Democrats wrote. "#VoteBlue2024."

Missouri Republicans blasted the message.

"Here’s the Missouri Democrat Party advocating for a Trump supporter’s home to burn down. Sick," Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley wrote on X. "There’s no place for this kind of disgusting, violent rhetoric in Missouri."

"MO Dems now trying to bury their cheerleading for violence, but where is the apology to Missourians - you know, the people whose houses they hope burn down? And have all MO Dems condemned this?" he followed up.

“The MO Dens have been relegated to political oblivion,” said Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO). “Calling for arson is a bad coping strategy.”

At the time of writing the official account has not apologized for the tweet or acknowledged deleting it.