Turley Appears 'Stunned' by Archer Testimony, Identifies the One Question That Now Needs Answering

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley reacted to former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer's closed-door testimony on Monday, concluding that the Biden family influence peddling scheme is “shaping up to be one of the greatest corruption scandals in the history of Washington.”

Turley noted that it’s clear President Biden lied on the campaign trail and as commander in chief about what he knew of his son Hunter’s business dealings.

“That’s clearly false,” Turley said. “I mean, these are accounts of almost two dozen calls made with these associates, some of whom are the most corrupt figures in Europe, where the vice president would call in.That’s the point of influence peddling. When Archer says that he was there to sell the brand, the brand is influence peddling, and Joe Biden is the object of that influence peddling.”

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

In fact, Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

Even as a long-time critic of influence peddling, Turley said he’s never seen anything like Biden family.

When Fox News’s Neil Cavuto tried to present the counter argument the White House could make—that such phone calls with Joe Biden popping in to say hello happen frequently. “They’re going to play it differently, but you’re saying they can’t play it differently,” Cavuto said.

“They can’t,” Turley responded. “Rep. [Dan] Goldman made it sound like he was calling his son’s travel soccer team I mean these were almost two dozen calls with tehse corrupt business figures from Ukraine, Russia, and China, and [Biden] called to show that he was part of the brand.”

He then identified a key question now: “What did they get for their money? … We have to find those answers.”

In conclusion, Turley said there's no turning a page on these developments, no matter how much Democrats wish that would happen.

"We have to find out the full story here. I think this is shaping up to be one of the greatest corruption scandals in the history of Washington, and that says a lot," he said.

