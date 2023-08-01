Georgia Prosecutor on 2020 Election Charges for Trump: 'We're Ready to Go'
It’s Time to Impeach Joe Biden
So, When Does Ron DeSantis Make That Difficult Decision?
Sucking All the Oxygen Out of the Room
Multiple Things True at Once: The Bottom Line on 'Barbie'
Former F/A-18 Pilot Ryan Graves Provides Bombshell Testimony on UAPs
Shame on Us
Ron DeSantis Releases His Economic Plan
The Politics of Alarmism
Biden Will Withhold Federal Funding From Schools With Hunting, Archery Programs
Biden Allies Are Spreading Photoshopped Pics of the President to 'Prove' He's Fit...
'Past Time to Set the Record Straight': DeSantis Looking to Confront VP Harris...
A Diplomatic Row Between Italy and Iran in the Hot Summer - A...
How Watergate Journalism Sowed the Seeds of Today’s Toxic Division
Tipsheet

Turley Appears 'Stunned' by Archer Testimony, Identifies the One Question That Now Needs Answering

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 01, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley reacted to former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer's closed-door testimony on Monday, concluding that the Biden family influence peddling scheme is “shaping up to be one of the greatest corruption scandals in the history of Washington.”

Turley noted that it’s clear President Biden lied on the campaign trail and as commander in chief about what he knew of his son Hunter’s business dealings. 

“That’s clearly false,” Turley said. “I mean, these are accounts of almost two dozen calls made with these associates, some of whom are the most corrupt figures in Europe, where the vice president would call in.That’s the point of influence peddling. When Archer says that he was there to sell the brand, the brand is influence peddling, and Joe Biden is the object of that influence peddling.”

Even as a long-time critic of influence peddling, Turley said he’s never seen anything like Biden family. 

When Fox News’s Neil Cavuto tried to present the counter argument the White House could make—that such phone calls with Joe Biden popping in to say hello happen frequently. “They’re going to play it differently, but you’re saying they can’t play it differently,” Cavuto said. 

Recommended

Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony Katie Pavlich

“They can’t,” Turley responded. “Rep. [Dan] Goldman made it sound like he was calling his son’s travel soccer team I mean these were almost two dozen calls with tehse corrupt business figures from Ukraine, Russia, and China, and [Biden] called to show that he was part of the brand.” 

He then identified a key question now: “What did they get for their money? … We have to find those answers.” 

In conclusion, Turley said there's no turning a page on these developments, no matter how much Democrats wish that would happen.

"We have to find out the full story here. I think this is shaping up to be one of the greatest corruption scandals in the history of Washington, and that says a lot," he said. 


Tags: CORRUPTION JOE BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony Katie Pavlich
Biden Allies Are Spreading Photoshopped Pics of the President to 'Prove' He's Fit for a Second Term John Hasson
It’s Time to Impeach Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Multiple Things True at Once: The Bottom Line on 'Barbie' Mark Davis
Virginia School Board Meeting Erupts in Chaos Over Transgender Policies Madeline Leesman
Sucking All the Oxygen Out of the Room Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony Katie Pavlich