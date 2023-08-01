Ron DeSantis Releases His Economic Plan

Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis released his economic plan on Monday that addresses the forces he says are to blame for harming the American middle class.

“We will declare our economic independence from the failed elites that have orchestrated American decline,” DeSantis said during a speech in New Hampshire about his plan, dubbed the “Declaration of Economic Independence.”

“We will diversify, and we will expand our economy. We will reward hard work and ingenuity. We will usher in a new era of growth, prosperity, and civic pride. We are a nation with an economy, not the other way around,” he added.

The question is: what kind of country do we want to have?



I want a country where Americans that work hard are able to get ahead, raise a family, and lead fulfilling, productive lives.



Taking Back Control of our Economy from China and Restoring our Economic Sovereignty DeSantis will end our abusive relationship with the CCP, reverse our ever-increasing trade deficits, ban imports of goods made from stolen intellectual property, strengthen protections to stop child and forced labor, and end China's preferential trade status.

DeSantis will demand that American companies act in accordance with American interests --- which means preventing companies from sharing critical technologies with China and banning the sale of strategic assets like farmland to CCP members and their affiliates.

DeSantis will incentivize the repatriation of U.S. capital from China through strategic tax abatements and aligning market incentives with strategic goals to help secure our supply chains and invest in America. Achieving 3% Growth by Incentivizing Investment, Eliminating Bureaucracy and Red Tape, and Keeping Taxes Low DeSantis will advance an ambitious tax and regulatory reform agenda to unleash American production, increase productivity and growth, and support our families, workers, and small businesses while lowering inflation. DeSantis will reverse Biden's job-crippling and ideological regulations and executive orders on Day One.

DeSantis will eliminate the fourth branch of government. The days of attempting to regulate the American economy into oblivion by ideological extremism will be done.

DeSantis will work to not only extend the individual tax rates and further simplify the tax code, but also seek permanence.

DeSantis will seek a more competitive tax system that incentivizes long-term, domestic investment over financial speculation and short-term returns while purging the code of K Street carveouts and loopholes.

DeSantis will seek to make permanent full immediate expensing, maintain territoriality, and further strengthen base erosion measures to ensure corporations are investing in America.

DeSantis will use all available Article II authority to restore accountability in the executive branch, move agencies out of DC and slash the bureaucratic state, restrict foreign lobbying and post-employment revolving doors by former government officials, and ban individual stock trading by members of Congress and executive branch officials. Unleashing American Energy Independence DeSantis will unleash our domestic energy sector, modernize and protect our grid, and advance American energy independence. This will not only increase our economic and national security while reducing inflation, it will also help fuel a manufacturing renaissance that will create jobs, revitalize our communities, and improve our standard of living. We can no longer afford to tie one arm behind our economy's back by prioritizing the left's ideological agenda, crushing regulations, and endless permitting requirements.

DeSantis will reverse the federal government's attempt to force people to buy electric vehicles. We will save the American automobile. Ending Environmental, Social, and Governance Standards and Political Engineering by Large Investors DeSantis will not tolerate woke corporations using ESG as an end-run around our constitutional system to impose heavy-handed, left-wing edicts through concentrated private power. There will be no ideological litmus test for getting a loan, establishing a bank account, or running a business.

DeSantis will strengthen rules governing fiduciary responsibilities, transparency requirements, and scrutiny of firms that manage public pension funds. Restoring Merit and Respect for the Individual as the Central Criteria for Economic Advancement DeSantis will instruct the DOJ Civil Rights Division and relevant agencies to root out discrimination under the false guises of diversity, equity, and inclusion. "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" programs are racist, discriminatory, and obscure the fundamental truth that all men are created equal. Reforming our Education System and Lowering Barriers to Entry for Working Class Americans DeSantis will support school choice nationwide, protect parental rights, reform accreditation, and steer funding towards programs and institutions that support the jobs of the future. Our students will learn how to read, write, do math, and think critically instead of learning to hate our country. DeSantis will educate artisans and engineers instead of politicized administrators and bureaucrats, seeking to accelerate students along these career paths as early as possible.

DeSantis will work with the private sector to accelerate and develop vocational and apprenticeship programs in anticipation of our great industrial revival, with a goal to become #1 in the world for skilled trades by 2030.

DeSantis will no longer incentivize useless degrees and courses with blanket government loans. To that end, he will make universities, not taxpayers, responsible for the loans their students accrue. He will also seek to allow student loans to be discharged through bankruptcy like any other loan. Creating a Fair Labor Market by Securing the Border and Enforcing our Laws DeSantis will create a fair labor market by securing the border, enforcing our laws, eliminating chain migration and the diversity visa lottery, and limiting unskilled immigration.

DeSantis will make it a top priority of his administration to destroy the fentanyl market in America.

The American immigration system will serve Americans --- not multinational corporate elites. Reining in the Federal Reserve DeSantis will appoint a Chairman of the Federal Reserve who will focus on maintaining a stable dollar instead of the political pressures of the day. The Fed must focus on stable prices; it is not a social engineer and cannot be allowed to be an unaccountable economic central planner.

DeSantis will ensure that the Federal Reserve does not implement a central bank digital currency to control the finances of hardworking Americans. DeSantis will block any attempts to establish a Central Bank Digital Currency or any other policies that will move us closer to a social credit system.

Where Washington has sought to regulate and inhibit innovation such as Bitcoin and other new technologies, DeSantis will protect entrepreneurship from central planners who seek to stifle what they cannot control. Opposing Bailouts and Holding Bad Economic Actors Responsible DeSantis will require "clear language" disclosures by banks and shadow banks to increase transparency and better track systemic risks.

DeSantis will support community and regional banks that bolster the economic front lines of main street America

DeSantis will protect cryptocurrencies and work to end politically driven debanking and financial doxing.

In the event of an existential economic crisis, DeSantis will seek to strip those accountable of all golden parachutes and prevent the further accumulation of wealth to those already deemed too big to fail. Fighting Reckless and Wasteful Federal Spending DeSantis will be a new sheriff in town when it comes to spending, and he will not be afraid of using his veto pen. Our government programs as they exist today are wrought with waste, fraud, and abuse, and continue to be a major drag on our economy, our budget, and the flourishing of our citizens.

DeSantis use his Article II authority to prohibit federal grants to entities that engage in active discrimination through DEI or other unconstitutional initiatives. He will no longer allow hardworking families and taxpayers to have their tax dollars flow to organizations that seek to undermine their values and beliefs.

DeSantis will also mandate work requirements for welfare programs. (RonDeSantis.com)

