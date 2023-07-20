The Pentagon's Abortion Tourism Is Even Worse Than Previously Disclosed
Senate Rejects Amendment Reasserting Something Already in the Constitution
Will Trump Get Indicted Four Times This Year?
So, That's Why the FBI Ordered the Agent Investigating Hunter Biden to Avoid...
Liberals' Attempt to Cancel Jason Aldean's New Song Backfires
The French Disconnection
Here's What NYC Is Telling Migrants at the Border in New Flyers
Dem Rep Makes 'Disturbing' Argument About Role of DOJ, FBI, IRS During Hunter...
Friend of OceanGate CEO Claims Rush Knew How It Would End
Progressives and Populists vs. the Credit Card Market
America, Stand Up!
FBI Confirmed, But Had 'No Further Comment' When Twitter Asked If Hunter Biden's...
California Extends Its State-Funded Travel Ban Over Several States' ‘Anti-LGBTQ+’ Laws
Former ICE Director Exposes Biden's June Border Stats
Tipsheet

Why One Scene in New 'Barbie' Film Is So Controversial

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 20, 2023 9:30 AM
Townhall Media

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday accused the new “Barbie” movie of “kissing up to the Chinese Communist Party,” during an appearance on Fox News’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.”  

In one scene that displays a whimsical map, a nine-dash line is shown next to China that signifies Beijing’s claims to the South China Sea. 

Admitting he didn’t see the film, just the “stupid map,” Cruz explained the problem to viewers. 

"As you just showed, the map is drawn in crayons. It’s roughly a map of the world, but China, you know, Asia is just this big crayon box. But then right to the east of where China is are the nine dashes, and to anyone who’s not really focused on geopolitics, those lines don’t mean anything, but what those lines indicate is the communist party of China puts out official maps with those nine dashes and they are asserting sovereignty over the entire South China Sea.

"They’re saying all of that is China’s, and by the way, all of their neighbors disagree," he added, noting that the film has been banned in Vietnam. 

To them, the nine-dash line “symbolizes a brazen act of imperialist bullying that elevates Chinese national interest over an older shared set of interests of socialist brotherhood,” Peter Zinoman, a professor of history and Southeast Asian studies at UC Berkeley, explained to Vox.

As Cruz and Watters go on to discuss, clearly no child watching the movie will even notice the lines, let alone what they mean. 

Recommended

So, That's Why the FBI Ordered the Agent Investigating Hunter Biden to Avoid a Key Deposition Matt Vespa

"This is really designed for the eyes of the Chinese censors and they’re trying to kiss up to the Chinese Communist Party because they want to make money selling the movie in China," Cruz added. 

Warner Bros has defended the map, claiming in a statement to Reuters that "the doodles depict Barbie’s make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the real world" and that "it was not intended to make any type of statement.”

But Cruz isn't the only Republican calling out the film for including the Chinese propaganda. 

“While it may just be a Barbie map in a Barbie world, the fact that a cartoonish, crayon-scribbled map seems to go out of its way to depict the PRC’s unlawful territorial claims illustrates the pressure that Hollywood is under to please CCP censors," Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told Politico. 

Tags: CHINA HOLLYWOOD PROPAGANDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Why the FBI Ordered the Agent Investigating Hunter Biden to Avoid a Key Deposition Matt Vespa
Ukraine and Cocaine Kurt Schlichter
Liberals' Attempt to Cancel Jason Aldean's New Song Backfires Julio Rosas
Senate Rejects Amendment Reasserting Something Already in the Constitution Spencer Brown
Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Joe Biden During IRS Whistleblower Hearing Matt Vespa
Why Is Nancy Pelosi Still in Congress? Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
So, That's Why the FBI Ordered the Agent Investigating Hunter Biden to Avoid a Key Deposition Matt Vespa