You Know Gavin Newsom Is Running for President
Are Democrats Finally Throwing Biden Overboard?
Biden Makes 'Unconscionable' Move for Ukraine
Cocaine Wasn't the Only Drug Found at the Biden White House
Ohio Dems' Hypocrisy Hits Fever Pitch Over Ballot Question
This Is How Greg Abbott Responded After Austin Ends Partnership With State Police
Why Shelia Jackson Lee Doesn't Believe George Soros Deserves Criticism
With New Ad, Maybelline Tells Bud Light to Hold Its Beer
Biden Administration Announces It Will Cancel $39 Billion in Student Loan Debt
CNN Apologizes After Correspondent Accidentally Tells the Truth About Dylan Mulvaney
So This Is What Led to Larry Nassar Getting Stabbed Multiple Times
International Experts: 'Youth Gender Transition Pushed Without Evidence'
A Catholic University Is Offering a Course in ‘Transgender’ Medicine
New York Court Finds in Favor of Democrats Looking to Redraw Congressional Lines
Tipsheet

Media Outlets Openly Report That the FDA's Latest Decision Was Political

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 14, 2023 1:00 PM

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S.

In early 2024, Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill, a progestin-only pill, will be available at drug stores, supermarkets, and online.

“Today’s approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, on Thursday. “When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”

There is no age restriction on the pill, despite concerns over correct usage and possible health hazards associated with it.

Seventeen advisers to the FDA voted unanimously in May to make Opill available over the counter despite concerns the agency raised about data Perrigo submitted with its application, including a study showing that many participants reported taking more pills than they were dispensed. The company said it couldn’t explain the discrepancy.

The agency questioned whether younger people and people with limited literacy could follow the dosing directions and said researchers likely used methods that exaggerated positive results. Perrigo said standards met or exceeded those used in other studies exploring over-the-counter drug adherence. (WSJ)

Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life said the news should mean pro-choice advocates won’t need abortions anymore, according to their own arguments. 

Recommended

Could This Be Why the Secret Service Ended Its Investigation Into Cocainegate? Matt Vespa

Others pointed out that media reports are not hiding the fact that it was a political decision. 

Health experts, citing the pill’s lengthy record of safety and effectiveness, have pushed for a nonprescription pill for years, but their campaign took on new urgency after the Supreme Court last year struck down the fundamental right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade. (WaPo)

Since the Supreme Court overturned the national right to an abortion last year, the accessibility of contraception has become an increasingly urgent issue. (NYT)

Though the drug itself and the campaign for its approval go back decades, pressure on the Biden administration to approve a hormonal over-the-counter birth control option increased after the fall of Roe v. Wade last year. (Politico)


Tags: FDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Could This Be Why the Secret Service Ended Its Investigation Into Cocainegate? Matt Vespa
Wesley Hunt Brilliantly Highlights 'Terribly Ironic' Difference in DOJ's Treatment of Trump and Biden Rebecca Downs
Cocaine Wasn't the Only Drug Found at the Biden White House Spencer Brown
Biden Administration Announces It Will Cancel $39 Billion in Student Loan Debt Leah Barkoukis
Electric Cars Are a Scam David Harsanyi
Ten Reasons Why Affirmative Action Died Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Could This Be Why the Secret Service Ended Its Investigation Into Cocainegate? Matt Vespa